Calls for 'openness and transparency' as civil service chief Jayne Brady remains silent on Belfast Pride protest

Head of the NI Civil Service, Jayne Brady, waving a controversial 'Progress' flag at a previous Belfast Pride parade.

The Head of the Civil Service is remaining silent on whether she will attend Belfast Pride amid a growing row about her organisation’s role in the parade – a protest against the Executive’s policy on trans drugs.

Jayne Brady has been front and centre of the civil service’s presence at the event in recent years – and endorsed it as a “celebration”, seemingly not viewing it as either political or controversial.

However, she has remained silent on whether she will attend – or if she still endorses the attendance of her staff – at this year’s event, which has banned Stormont’s governing parties.

There are growing calls for her to clarify her position. Ulster Unionist Doug Beattie said she has a duty to do so, while the TUV said her trust undermines trust in public institutions.

The Department of Finance this week confirmed that the civil service (NICS) would be taking part in the parade – a move criticised by unionist politicians.

Ms Brady has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ protest in recent years, despite opposition to it by parties in the executive over its stance on women’s rights.

However, this year’s event has been widely interpreted as a direct challenge to ministers over their decision to follow medical advice on banning puberty blocking drugs for children questioning their gender.

Organisers have also been critical of the UK Supreme Court’s ruling on the definition of a woman in law.

Belfast Pride say the event, themed ‘No Going Back’, is a reminder that the “fight for dignity, rights, and acceptance is non-negotiable”. Their website says the ‘message from Belfast Pride 2025 needs to be heard far and wide – NO GOING BACK’.

The civil service chief has attended the event for the past two years – including when it campaigned on trans rights in 2023. That was the point at which the PSNI stopped its officers marching in uniform amid concerns about its impartiality.

However, Ms Brady had no such qualms, declaring it a “celebration”. But there has been a growing pushback from within the civil service, both from those concerned about perceptions of impartiality and those opposed to the civil service’s approach to contested issues around sex and gender.

Women’s Rights Network NI has accused NICS of aligning itself “with a narrow ideological position” one that “excludes and stigmatises those with differing, but lawful, beliefs”.

The campaign group also said civil servants “report the erasure of women’s language in internal communications and the prioritisation of the LGBT network’s demands without critical examination”.

Mr Beattie said the head of the civil service has “a duty under the Nolan Principles to ensure openness and accountability”.

“As she heads the Northern Ireland Civil Service it is in the public interest to know if she will join a protest against executive policies regarding puberty blockers,” the Ulster Unionist MLA said.

The TUV equality spokesperson Ann McClure said the event’s theme of ‘No Going Back’ underscores its opposition to recent government decisions.

“The civil service’s involvement in such an event, especially without clear communication from its leadership, will be interpreted as taking a side in a contentious political debate. Furthermore, it will alienate many citizens who want nothing to do with the LGBT movement.

“Transparency and impartiality are cornerstones of public trust in our institutions. The head of the civil service’s silence on this matter undermines that trust and displays a lack of commitment to these principles. It is imperative that she provides clarity on her position to maintain the integrity of the civil service.”

Speaking to the BBC’s ‘Nolan Show’ yesterday, the DUP’s Peter Martin hit out at the civil service attendance at the parade. “The fact that we have civil servants who are meant to be neutral, going as a staff association to an event which is completely contrary to executive policy – I would be concerned about that,” the North Down MLA said.

Mr Martin said as a defender of civil liberties, he has no objection to individual civil servants attending the parade.

In a video posted on social media in 2023, Ms Brady said she was “really delighted” that NICS was there.

"It's great to be here in the Pride village to soak up the atmosphere and the noise and the celebration that we have here, and it's really great to join our colleagues in the LGBTQ+ Staff Network."