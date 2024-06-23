Campaign to 'Get The Brits Out' to vote for pro-Union candidates on July 4th

A non-party political campaign to increase voter turnout in unionist and loyalist communities in Northern Ireland has been launched by the Lets Talk Loyalism group.

A campaign by a grassroots loyalist organisation to increase voter turnout in pro-Union communities hopes to create a new generation of voters, politicians and activists, according to one of its organisers Stacey Graham.

The campaign is non-party political, and is asking all unionists to come out and vote for unionist candidates at the general election, amid unprecedented divisions in unionist politics.

Given that the overall turnout for pro-Union and pro-United Ireland parties will be a key factor in whether a border poll is called in the future, Lets Talk Loyalism activists aim to ensure that whatever the final outcome in terms of seats – that the overall unionist vote is high.

Stacey Graham, a community activist with the Lets Talk Loyalism group told the News Letter: “As the video states, 3 out of 4 people who do not vote support Northern Ireland remaining within the United Kingdom. It highlighted an important issue for us. Voter turnout.

“Areas with high voter turnout are typically Nationalist and areas with low voter turnout are typically Unionist. We felt we needed to address that.

“The aim of our 'Get The Brits Out To Vote' campaign is to maximise voter turnout in PUL [Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist] areas by addressing voter apathy within Unionism and inspiring young people in particular to engage in political discourse but in a creative, fun and positive way.

“By using an infamous negative slogan we hope to create a positive impact and promote Unionist Unity.

“We’ve involved young activists in the campaign, many of whom are first-time voters, to highlight the importance of youth participation in politics. We believe it's vital to engage young people politically and to encourage a new generation of voters, politicians, and activists.

“We also recognise the diverse opinions within the Unionism and believe it's essential, despite these differences, to ensure that Unionists turn out to vote on July 4th so we've reached out to Unionist leaders for their support.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be conducting interviews and producing informative videos to highlight the importance of voting”.

Moore Holmes from the group says they want to instil a culture of voting in unionist communities.

“We understand the reasons some people might choose not to vote—disillusionment with politics, lack of trust in politicians, or simply finding it inconvenient.

“However, voting allows us to voice our opinions, support candidates who align with our values, ensure diverse representation in parliament, and hold elected officials accountable. It’s time to instil a culture of voting within our community.”

The campaign has been well received by the unionist parties. The DUP say they always support efforts to encourage the pro-Union people to vote – saying that every vote will count. It has also been welcomed by the TUV.