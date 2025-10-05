Candidate for Irish presidency Catherine Connolly 'not aware' of police surveillance of firearms convict she hired

​The woman who is likely to become the next president of Ireland said she "did not know anything" about reported garda surveillance of a woman she hired who had previously been convicted of firearms offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine Connolly, who is currently leading her opponents in the polls and is backed by Sinn Fein, sought the help of a woman who was sentenced to several years in jail after being found guilty by the Special Criminal Court for possession of firearms and ammunition more than 10 years ago.

After serving more than four years, the former Eirigi member was shortly thereafter recruited by Ms Connolly upon her release to work on a committee on the Irish language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eirigi, a registered political party, had opposed the Good Friday Agreement.

Irish independent presidential candidate, Catherine Connolly, who is backed by Sinn Fein, speaking to media after a debate on The Week in Politics at RTE's studios in Donnybrook, Dublin. Picture date: Sunday October 5, 2025 (Conor O'Mearain/PA Wire)

Ms Connolly said she had signed the woman in for day passes to Leinster House, but she left her work before the outcome of a clearing process for a regular access pass, which went on for six months.

Her opponents say this showed a "lack of judgement" and have expressed concern about the security of Leinster House.

Ms Connolly criticised media coverage by saying the woman's privacy had been "transgressed" as she reiterated her support: "I absolutely admire this person. This person was one of the small success stories of the prison system, full rehabilitation, a change in her life completely."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys said: "There are rules here for employing staff [in the Irish parliament].

"What I'd like to know is, when did Catherine start bringing that person in? I believe she was there for six months without garda vetting."

Ms Connolly said "no rules were broken here" and that the woman had made a full declaration.

Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin said he accepted that people were entitled to a "second chance" but said Ms Connolly showed a "lack of judgment" by signing the woman in to Leinster House with day passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked to expand on her answers by reporters after the debate, Ms Connolly said: "Really, the story is: How did this get out and for what purpose? How did a process of garden vetting become public from unnamed sources - at least two or three of them - and a story written that I somehow interfered in a process that is so far removed from the truth it would be laughable if it wasn't so serious."

She added: "How this keeps emerging in that manner really raises questions."

Ms Connolly said the woman was recommended to her and she was assured she had been fully rehabilitated and "turned her back on violence".

Pressed on whether she asked if the woman was still a member of Eirigi, she said: "I had a discussion with her, and more importantly, with those who recommended her, that she was absolutely a changed person, and I fully stand by that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eirigi is a registered political party. It is not registered as a violent party."