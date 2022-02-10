Candidate switch for TUV in Lagan Valley

TUV election candidate Lorna Smyth.

Lorna Smyth will replace academic and author Dr William Kitchen who was originally revealed as the party’s candidate back in November.

Speaking to the News Letter at that time, 33-year-old Dr Kitchen said he was aiming to claim a “big scalp” going up against some of Northern Ireland’s most well-known political figures.

However, the TUV has now said he will not contest the election due to personal and family reasons.

Ms Smyth describes herself as a single mother and Royal Air Force veteran who is now studying for an undergraduate degree at Ulster University.

“I am an Armed Forces veteran and served my country for 12 years both here at home during Operation Banner and abroad in more recent campaigns in the RAF,” she said.

“More recently I worked in the aviation sector of the oil and gas industry as a Safety and Compliance manager in Scotland.

“On returning to Northern Ireland I joined TUV because it is the only party which shares my personal values and principles. They are also the only party that have consistently fought against the Protocol which seeks to annex us from the rest of the United Kingdom. TUV is the only party which takes a stand against Sinn Fein all the time, not just in the lead up to an election.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “I am delighted to be able to offer the people of Lagan Valley the opportunity to vote for Lorna in the up coming election. We have seen considerable growth in interest in TUV in Lagan Valley and added many new members, an indication that people are eager for change.

“Lorna has a proven track record of service for her country and is now stepping up to fight for ordinary people and the Union. I look forward to her being part of a strong TUV team in Stormont.”

