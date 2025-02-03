Carál Ní Chuilín again shuts down comments on Sinn Fein scandal during debate on 'accountability and trust' in Stormont

Speaker Edwin Poots is to review an incident in the assembly where his Sinn Fein deputy reprimanded a TUV MLA for raising issues about how the Stormont institutions handled issues surrounding her party’s former press officer Michael McMonagle.

On Monday, deputy Speaker Carál Ní Chuilín stopped Timothy Gaston contributing to a debate on ‘accountability and trust’ after he expressed criticism of Sinn Fein, an assembly report into the McMonagle affair and a committee on which she sits.

It is the second time in less than two months that the Sinn Fein MLA has closed down Mr Gaston’s attempts to raise issues related to McMonagle.

In December, Mr Gaston complained to the Speaker after Ms Ni Chuilin objected to his attempts to raise the use of public money to fund party press officers – but allowed another MLA to discuss Israel during the same debate.

On that occasion, the Speaker backed Carál Ní Chuilín’s actions – saying MLAs “should accept in good faith that the rulings from the chair are based on the procedures of the house”. Both UUP MLA Steve Aiken and Mr Gaston apologised – having faced a two week ban on speaking ahead of a landmark vote on the Irish Sea border arrangements.

On Monday, a motion from the official opposition – focused on “enhancing accountability and trust in government” – was being discussed by MLAs as they reflected on a year since the return of the devolved institutions.

However, when Mr Gaston sought to raise issues about Stormont’s handling of the Sinn Fein press officer scandal, Caral Ní Chuilín suggested it was not relevant to the SDLP motion.

Ms Ní Chuilín, the assembly’s principal deputy speaker, interjected after the North Antrim MLA accused Sinn Fein of “creaming off public money to fund their press operation” – asking him to “return to the subject of the debate”.

Mr Gaston returned to his speech, criticising a lack of trust and accountability in the Assembly’s Executive Office (TEO) committee – of which both MLAs are members. In a reference to a row on the body last year, he said a junior minister had been “shielded” by committee chair Paula Bradshaw.

The deputy speaker interrupted Mr Gaston a second time, warning him he would not be called to speak again. Mr Gaston said his remarks related to the theme of the motion.

“Deputy speaker, this is all about trust and accountability. I'm giving instances, examples, of where trust and accountability has been trashed in this place. It’s been trashed inside this chamber, it has been trashed in the TEO committee, which you're a member of, and I think … this opportunity should be allowed, to progress my concerns,” Mr Gaston said.

During his remarks, Ms Ní Chuilín repeatedly called on the TUV man to take his seat. The Sinn Fein MLA said: “I've persistently asked you to return to the subject of the motion which official opposition had … the ability to put down. It's their motion. Don't disrespect their motion – and don’t disrespect me either. So I'm not going to call you to speak.”

Later in proceedings, Mr Poots said he would look at the incident after Mr Gaston asked him to review it and explain where he stepped outside the remit of the motion.

“I believe – when we were talking about accountability in these institutions – I was addressing issues inside this chamber, and in committee, which was within the scope of the motion,” Mr Gaston said.

The speaker said that MLAs need to address the issue within the debate itself, but that there is room for flexibility – which members, including Mr Gaston had tested “considerably”. He said it would be “the duty” of a speaker to bring members back into order.

