If there is any debate about the future place of the royal family in the hearts of the UK, the people of Banbridge seem to have their minds firmly made up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King and Queen enjoyed a rapturous welcome in the Co Down town today, with throngs of people waving union flags almost clambering over each other to steal a word or a handshake from the royal couple.

Royal fans up to four deep lined the Main Street - on both sides - from the bridge in the middle of the town along the full upper length of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarva Street also had hundreds of well-wishers waiting patiently to greet the royals, with two ukulele bands, from Banbridge and Lisburn, adding to the atmosphere.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowd as they leave following a visit to Banbridge on day three of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Friday March 21, 2025. PA Photo.

Musicians of various types were dotted along the high street, playing and singing their hearts out for their King and Queen, adding to the joyful carnival spirit.

The King arrived at the Old Town Hall amidst a cavalcade of black SUVs and flashing blue lights, emerging gingerly to screams and shouts of adoration, waving greetings to the crowds.

He was then led into the Old Town Hall by the Lord Lieutenant of Co Down, Gawn Rowan Hamilton, where he circulated among guests from all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monarch had an extended conversation with Banbridge man Tom Neilly, director of Ferguson's Irish Linen, which has been operating in the town for about 150 years.

Well wishers wait for King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Banbridge on day three of their visit to Norhern ireland. Picture date: Friday March 21, 2025. Photo credit should read: Stuart Wilson/PA Wire

"He was very interested in our linen and I was really pitching it to him," he told the News Letter.

"There used to be 22 weavers in Banbridge and now we are one of the last four on the island of Ireland. So we are really keeping the heritage alive.

"He was very interested in how much of our production we do here. So I explained that it is basically all of it, although we do import our flax from the Netherlands."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmer and butcher Jim Quail, of renowned Banbridge butchers, Quails, had a friendly joke with Charles about the best breed of cattle.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet members of the public during a visit to Banbridge on day three of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Friday March 21, 2025. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"I told him I preferred Limousin, which are continental, but he replied that Shorthorns and Angus are native breeds and so they are obviously better. He smiled as said it, so it was all a bit of a joke.”

Louise Anson displayed several novels from her great aunt, Banbridge woman Helen Waddell, who was a famous novelist in the 1930s and a favourite of Charles’ great-grandmother, Queen Mary.

Louise inherited Helen’s farm at nearby Kilmacrew House, where she has planted “thousands” of trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told him that we had lost some in the recent storms and he asked me to make sure that for every one that blew down that I planted three more,” she said.

Well wishers wait for King Charles III and Queen Camilla to arrive to meet members of the public during a visit to Banbridge on day three of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Sam Harding, managing director of the Game Of Thrones Studio Tour, explained to the King that the local tourist attraction was previously a family-run linen mill.

“He was really easy to talk to and very pleasant,” he told the PA news agency.

“He is aware of Game Of Thrones, hadn’t watched it himself but was really keen to understand what the business was like and the contribution to the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Camilla visited Banbridge Library and listened in while Peanut Gets His Sparkle Back, written by local author Kate Russell who was present, was read to children.

Twelve students from year three at Abercorn Primary School performed the nursery rhyme Clippety Clop for the Queen and showed her coloured-in drawings of horses.

Camilla presented the library with a plush dog for the children’s reading time.

She also met members of a monthly book club, where she was asked about her reading habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I have a break, I have a book in my hand,” PA reported her as saying.

As she joined Charles back at the Old Town Hall, the pair emerged into bright sunshine, to screams and shouts from the waiting crowds.

The royal couple worked almost every yard of the people on Scarva Street and up and down both sides of Main Street, shaking hands, chatting and accepting gifts.

Despite over a dozen highly alert bodyguards and a security barrier, one mature lady was able to give the monarch a huge bear hug – which he warmly reciprocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the News Letter later, and sporting a huge grin, she declined to give her name.

The three day tour began on Wednesday morning at the scenic Commercial Court, in the heart of Belfast city, where they met representatives from tourism, hospitality and the arts, with a backdrop of local music.

After lunch Charles visited the PSNI’s Newforge Sports Complex and Event Hub, where he presented awards to officers who have been recognised for supporting their peers. There he expressed his admiration for the PSNI, telling them: “You are the thin green line which makes such an enormous difference to keeping so many people safe.”

Meanwhile the Queen was visiting the Atlas (Adult Training Learning and Support) Women’s Centre in Lisburn that supports local women struggling with various issues, including domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the afternoon, the couple held private audiences with Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill and, separately, with DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle. Sinn Fein later reported that the King greeted Ms O’Neill as first minister in Irish.

​On Thursday The royal couple travelled to Limavady where they met the local community in bustling Market Street. At Hunters Bakery, which has been baking for 200 years, they tried their hand at flipping Ulster Scots Crumpets.

Moving to Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre, the couple met local creatives and primary school pupils who were engaging with the arts.

​Later they visited Broighter Gold Farm, which has become one of the UK’s best-known rapeseed oil suppliers. They also met local farmers and the Queen met local celebrity chef, Paula McIntyre, who led a cookery lesson for several local ‘community heroes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After lunch the King visited Ulster University where he met scientists, researchers and Phd students working on advanced cancer treatments.

Later at Hillsborough Castle, the Queen hosted a reception for survivors of domestic abuse and those who support them.