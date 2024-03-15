Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UEFA plans to hold Euro 2028 matches at the west Belfast GAA stadium but a row over spiralling costs has yet to be resolved - and whether the construction can be finished in time.

An official estimate puts the cost of the redevelopment at about £308m.

The Irish government has committed €50m (£42.7m) towards the project, while the GAA has said it will contribute £15m – but no more.

Contractors with excavators began clearing the concrete seating terraces at GAA stadium in Belfast on Thursday 14 March. The maintenance and pre-enabling works will run until April, when the demolition of the existing terraces will begin. The GAA is undertaking the initial phase of works amid continued uncertainty over the funding of the redevelopment. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

On Thursday a senior Conservative MP said the UK government has a "responsibility to help step up to the plate" to fund the redevelopment of the stadium, which has been derelict for some time.

Sir Robert Buckland, the chairman of the NI Affairs Committee at Westminster, said the government had "an important role to play" to ensure the stadium can host games in Euro 2028 and that it would be a "missed opportunity" if games weren't held in Northern Ireland.

However, he added that it "wouldn't be right for the government to commit itself to some sort of black hole in terms of funding".

He told the BBC's The View that the government shared responsibility with the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure the Casement Park project was "value for money".

Asked to respond to Sir Robert's comments, a Northern Ireland Office spokesperson did not rule out increasing its contribution to the project.

The NIO told the News Letter: “The Northern Ireland Department for Communities is responsible for the redevelopment of Casement Park.

"The UK Government will need to receive confirmation of the updated cost of the Casement Park project from the Department for Communities before detailed consideration can be given to allocating taxpayers' money, particularly given wider public sector funding challenges. This has yet to be received."

Many Northern Ireland football fans are critical of the plans, arguing that football will see no long term investment in a GAA stadium.

However Sinn Fein argues that the revamped stadium was part of the New Decade New Deal agreement.

Excavators were seen at the site on Thursday doing preparatory work, but construction has not yet begun.

Gary McAllister, Chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs, said that Northern Ireland football is also seeking additional funding.

"We have continued to argue for additional investment to be made available to help address the needs of football in Northern Ireland," he said.

"This is an issue we raised when we met the Communities Minister this week, and we'll continue to work with and support others within Northern Ireland football in pursuit of that objective."

The Department for Communities was invited to comment.

Earlier this month, Alliance leader Naomi Long said that Casement Park should be given similar support as was given to football and rugby stadiums in Belfast.

The redevelopment of Casement has been delayed by planning disputes and legal challenges and the initial estimated cost of £77.5m has spiralled to the latest reported estimate of £308 million.