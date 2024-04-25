Casement Park gets £13 million funding boost from Stormont 'flagship projects' budget

Computer generated image of the new Casement Park Project - Ulster GAA

The money will also be spent on the A6 dualling upgrade at Dungiven, the Mother and Children’s Hospital, the Belfast Transport Hub and other projects.

​Of the £15m set aside for both Casement Park and improvements at other sports grounds and facilities (sub-regional stadia programme), the west Belfast GAA stadium will get the lion’s share.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Finance on Thursday eventing clarified the breakdown of the allocation.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons

"Out of the £180m, £12.97m was allocated to Casement Park, all budget allocations were approved by the Executive,” she said.

More than £36m has been promised under the programme, and earlier this year the Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, said he would press his executive colleagues to increase that amount.

The full list of money allocated to each department in the budget is as follows:

Departmental Resource DEL (Departmental Expenditure Limit) budgets include:

Department of Health: £7.76bn

Department of Education: £2.87bn

Department of Justice: £1.26bn

Department for Communities: £856m

Department for Economy: £766.6m

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs: £577.3m

Department for Infrastructure: £559.5m

Department of Finance: £208.1m

The Executive Office: £183.2m

Departmental Capital DEL allocations include:

Department for Infrastructure: £820.1m

Department of Health: £416.8m

Department of Education: £254.3m

Department for Economy: £221.9m

Department for Communities: £133.4m

Department of Justice: £91.9m

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs: £95m

Department of Finance: £38.9m