Casement Park: Michelle O’Neill hopeful of decision on funding in immediate future
But Northern Ireland's First Minister also warned that the "clock is ticking" in terms of it being possible to build the stadium in time for the Euro 2028 football tournament.
The derelict west Belfast GAA ground has been earmarked to host five matches in Euro 2028 , being jointly hosted by the UK and Ireland .
However, the funding required to rebuild the stadium in time for the showpiece football tournament is not in place, prompting concerns that the delays will see Belfast missing out.
Costs for the long-delayed Casement project have spiralled, with reports suggesting the projected costs have soared beyond £300 million.
In 2011, the Stormont executive committed £62.5 million to the project.
The GAA sporting body said it will contribute £15 million. The Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million towards the project and indicated it may be open to spending more.
With the current shortfall in funding, the onus has fallen on the UK Government.
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has previously insisted that Casement will be built, but suggested it would be difficult to complete the project in time for the Euros.
Speaking following a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council at Dublin Castle, Ms O'Neill said: "Casement Park will be built. It is still my absolute preference that it is built as part of the Euros.
"The benefit to come from that is enormous, not just in terms of sport but in terms of the economic benefit that comes from building such a stadia, the employment that would bring, the income it would generate.
"Sport is one of those areas that should be a big unifier in society and I hope that is the case. But we await the British Government's contribution and the time is ticking in terms of making that announcement.
"I would hope that we get to hear more from the British Government in the immediate period ahead."
Taoiseach Simon Harris said he had discussed the stadium in a meeting with the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last weekend.
He said: "The Prime Minister didn't give me any indication of a deadline in terms of when the British Government would be able to make a decision but did certainly give me a clear understanding he was aware of timing being important and was working his way with colleagues to see how clarity could be brought to the matter.
"I would have reiterated on behalf of the Irish Government that our own financial commitment of 50 million euro stands and indeed a willingness to discuss how best to proceed also stands once the British Government is in a position to bring clarity to the matter."
Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said there was a duty on the UK Government to look at the cost of the project.
She said: "In terms of the most recent proposal around Casement, I have no doubt the Prime Minister and the UK Government are looking at this in terms of affordability, in terms of deliverability and in relation to value for money.
"That is a duty on all of us and no doubt that is a duty on this UK Government and we await their decision in relation to that."