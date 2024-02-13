Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an interview with the BBC, the DUP's Gordon Lyons outlined that funding remains "a big difficulty" to complete the project, which was estimated to cost £77.5m to complete but that was a decade ago.

The BBC asked Mr Lyons if the costs could now exceed £200m but he responded: "The number isn't finalised but even if it was … for commercial reasons I can't go into the details of what that might be.

"But I think it's fair to say, and most people recognise, that it is going to be considerably more than what was originally envisaged back in 2011."

A general view of Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Casement Park is due to host five games when Euro 2018 comes to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Northern Ireland could be playing in three of those if they qualify for the tournament.

But the stadium currently lies derelict, with the project to redevelop it as the 34,500-capacity home of the Antrim Gaelic Athletic Association plagued by delays and questions over funding.

The GAA has said it will contribute at least £15m to the project, with further funds coming from the UK and Irish governments.

However, Mr Lyons stressed that if extra funding is allocated to complete the redevelopment, then additional money should be made available to ensure a "footballing legacy" is left behind.

"What we do need to have as well, if there will be additional UK public funds committed to Casement Park, I think it is important that we see that investment in football as well," he added.

"A footballing tournament should have a footballing legacy and I'm really keen to see that progressed."

Since 2011, Irish League football has been earmarked £36.2 million to improve facilities at stadiums as part of sub-regional funding.

When asked if that money will be increased due to rising costs, Mr Lyons explained: "£36.2m doesn't go as far in 2024 as it did in 2011, and so I will be speaking to executive colleagues about the next phase of the sub-regional funding."

The increased costs for Casement has been criticised by TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell who has urged Minister Lyons to not turn the stadium into “a lucrative cash cow for the GAA for ever and a day.”

He said: “Now that the DUP have decided to abandon the agreed position of Unionism in opposition to the Union dismantling Protocol and have become Protocol implementors, I have little confidence in their ability to take a stand for anything.

“Minister Lyons should, however, reflect on what the point of being in the Executive is if he proceeded with Casement. This is a scheme which has zero support within the Unionist community and, importantly, is passionately opposed by the members of the Green and White Army. We face the prospect of a major international tournament coming to Northern Ireland and leaving no tangible footballing legacy.

“Furthermore, the cost of £200 million is unjustifiable at a time when Stormont is complaining that it doesn’t have the money needed to fund vital frontline services.