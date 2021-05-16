Catholic Archbishhop Eamon Martin remembers Lyra McKee and other journalists killed in conflict

The journalist Lyra McKee, who was murdered by dissident republican terrorists in Londonderry in 2019

Archbishop Eamon Martin released a video to mark Pope Francis’ message today, to mark World Communications Day – the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord.

He said that the pope had reflected “on those words, ‘Come and See’ – words which Jesus himself sometimes used to people who were curious to find out more about him”.

Archbishop Martin added: “Good media and journalism likewise invites us to ‘Come and See’. The internet for example brings to our doorsteps events that are happening all over the world and enables us to share them with others.

“Of course there is also the risk of misinformation and fake news. All the more reason, then, for us to be responsible and authentic online and to be witnesses of the truth.”

Noting that the pope had recognised journalistic courage, he added: “I’m conscious today of the work of brave journalists here in Ireland like Lyra McKee, Veronica Guerin, and Martin O’Hagan who risked and lost their lives while seeking to uncover and report the truth.