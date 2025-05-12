Catholic Tory activist from north Belfast reacts to backing for Kneecap: 'Supporters have no experience of Troubles and lack context about group'

A Catholic from north Belfast who became an officer in the British Army has criticised those who have put their names to a letter of support for the group Kneecap.

Ed McGuinness said those publicly backing the group are likely ignorant of the “wider context” of the group's history and have no experience of the Troubles, which underpins much of Kneecap's work.

Mr McGuinness – who is now a Tory activist working in London – said that it was “inevitable” that the group would “cross the line” because their entire modus operandi relies on “extremist messaging” designed to whip fans into a “frenzy”.

The furore which now attends the group stems from the message ‘F**K ISRAEL’ which Kneecap broadcast to fans at a gig in America.

A clip then emerged showing member Mo Chara wrapped in the flag of Hezbollah shouting ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’, and another clip showing a member telling a crowd in London ‘the only good Tory is a dead Tory – kill your local MP’.

A letter of support for Kneecap opposes attempts to “censor” the group, and was signed by dozens of artists.

Mr McGuinness joined the regular Army in 2012 and left in 2018 with the rank of captain. He is 35.

He wrote a piece for The Spectator magazine recently about Kneecap's embrace of hardcore republican imagery, and the realities of the conflict in Belfast.

Here he addresses the issue of the wave of support for Kneecap.

“I am a firm believer in freedom of expression, but with that there needs to be a responsibility, particularly if you have a platform that Kneecap does,” he told the News Letter.

“That platform has been built on ever-increasing extremist messaging to froth their fanbase into a frenzy – that is their brand.

“Therefore they become blind to the outrageous comments they spout and, inevitably, cross the line. Even after their apology and clarification, they seem to have just doubled down.

“I would suggest the artists who are rallying around them have (1) never heard of them, (2) have been lobbied by interest groups to support without any wider context about the group's activities or past comments (3), never actually experienced any of the violence which lies at the paradoxical heart of Kneecap's entire foundation.

“Personally I agree with the statement they put out: 'In a democracy, no political figures or political parties should have the right to dictate who does and does not play at music festivals or gigs that will be enjoyed by thousands of people.'

“But everyone, especially elected political figures (who speak with the authority of their constituents), have the right to an opinion on whether it is appropriate for any members of the public, who call for people to be killed, to be held accountable and not profit off it.

“And it is up to the private venues to decide whether their values align with that of Kneecap.”