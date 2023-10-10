Celtic FC condemns display of pro-Palestinian banners; 'We are not a political organisation'

The display of pro-Palestinian banners by Celtic fans, just hours after Hamas launched a large scale terror attack on Israel, has been condemned by the club as “entirely inappropriate”.

Pro-Palestinian banners at Celtic Park. Photo: PA

Hundreds of Israeli civilians were murdered, and around 100 taken hostage, during a surprise incursion into Israel from Gaza early on Saturday morning.

Hundreds more people have been killed as a result of retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza by the Israeli air force.

At Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon, a section of the supporters displayed several Palestinian flags and a large banner which read: 'Free Palestine. Victory To The Resistance!!’.

The display prompted former Celtic player and Israel international Nir Bitton to accuse the fans involved of being "brainwashed" – the current Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder adding: “Shame on you!!! Yes free Gaza from Hamas not from Israel!!

"Supporting terror organisation who's proudly celebrating the slaughtering of families is absolutely crazy!! Embarrassing.”

His post on Instagram went on to say: "Most of you don't even know where Israel is!! You have zero clue about this conflict and you still act like you know everything.”

The club has now added its voice to the condemnation, saying the display of the banners do “not represent the views of Celtic Football Club and we disassociate ourselves from them”.

In a statement on Monday evening, the club added: “We condemn the display of such messages at Celtic Park. Celtic is a football club and not a political organisation. One of our core values from inception is to be open to all regardless of race, colour, politics or creed.

"That is why the Club has always made clear that political messages and banners are not welcome at Celtic Park, or any match involving Celtic. At a time of loss and suffering for many, it is entirely inappropriate for any group of individuals to use Celtic Park as a vehicle for such messages.”

The statement concludes: “We call on all supporters, regardless of their personal views, to unite in backing our players and the Club while respecting the rights and beliefs of others; particularly those whose lives are affected by violence and hatred.”