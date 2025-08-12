Chancellor says defence spending puts Northern Ireland 'at the heart of the UK’s industrial future' during Belfast visit

The Chancellor has used a trip to Belfast to highlight key UK government pledges for Northern Ireland – and says increased defence spending will put the region at the heart of the UK’s industrial future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Reeves was on her first visit to the province since she took charge of the nation’s finances, touring the Studio Ulster film production set and the Thales defence contractor in Belfast.

She said the creative and defence industries are key to economic growth here – and that the region is “brimming with talent and ambition”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government says its commitment to increase defence spending to 2.6% of GDP will “further secure” Northern Ireland’s place at the heart of the UK’s industrial future.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves on a visit to Studio Ulster as she set out the government's vision for growing the Northern Ireland economy.

The Labour minister confirmed a previously announced £310m for City and Growth Deals – as well as a new £137 million to combat terrorism, paramilitarism and organised crime. The government says the investment will “lay the foundations for long-term prosperity” in Northern Ireland.

Part of its UK-wide ‘Plan for Change’, Labour says its new investment on tackling terrorism, paramilitary activity and organised crime will unlock “safer streets and new economic opportunities”.

The Chancellor announced a commitment from Thales of £100 million and up to 200 new jobs in Northern Ireland’s defence industry. The company has benefitted from UK defence contracts to support Ukraine in its defence of its territory from the Russian invasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said earlier this year that she was “incredulous” that the government was spending money helping Ukraine’s military when it could spend the money on public services. The Sinn Fein leader didn’t meet the Chancellor on her visit on Tuesday – instead she will be met by the deputy First Minister and the Finance Minister John O’Dowd.

Ms Reeves also said the government had secured the largest real-terms settlement for the Northern Ireland Executive since the Belfast Agreement, averaging £19.3 billion per year until 2029. However, the finance minister was expected to push for more at a meeting at Stormont Castle.

During her visit to Studio Ulster – home to the world’s most advanced virtual production studio – the Chancellor praised Northern Ireland’s creative sector, which is supported by £25.2 million of UK Government investment through the Belfast City Region Deal. The government says this investment “underpins Northern Ireland’s reputation as a global leader in film, TV, and digital innovation, supporting high-value, high-skill jobs and attracting international productions such as Game of Thrones and Line of Duty”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Northern Ireland is brimming with talent and ambition, from cutting-edge film studios to world-class defence manufacturing. Today’s investments are about fixing the foundations for future prosperity – backing the sectors that will create good jobs, drive economic growth, and allow communities to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a turning point. Every pound we invest here supports good jobs, strengthens our economy, and boosts the United Kingdom’s standing on the world stage, with Northern Ireland at its heart."

The Chancellor also visited Thales’ Castlereagh site, where she highlighted the defence sector’s role in supporting Ukraine and strengthening the UK’s security.

Thales’ £100 million expansion will open a third facility and create up to 200 new jobs, adding to the 900 skilled roles already supported by UK Government defence spending in Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said: “With world-class strengths including in advanced manufacturing, cyber, defence and the creative industries, and access to the EU market, Northern Ireland is perfectly placed to seize the opportunities ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why we are committed to supporting Northern Ireland to fulfil its potential through the City and Growth Deals, our Industrial Strategy, local growth funding and the record settlement for the Executive of £19.3 billion per year, which is the largest in the history of devolution.”

Northern Ireland will also benefit from increased UK-wide research and development and aerospace funding, supporting 21,000 R&D jobs and 5,000 in aerospace.

Recently, the UK Government announced that Belfast and Derry-Londonderry will receive at least £30m to unlock new, locally-led innovation through the new Local Innovation Partnerships Fund. The £500m fund will empower local leaders, making the most of communities’ expertise to grow the economy

Professor Declan Keeney, Chief Executive of Studio Ulster, said: “Studio Ulster, as a globally unique facility, stands at the frontier of world-class storytelling and future-facing innovation. The UK Government’s significant investment and today’s visit together recognise the critical role this facility plays in boosting local skills, attracting international investment, and expanding economic opportunity for communities across Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad