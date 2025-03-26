Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivering her spring statement in the House of Commons, London.

​The chancellor’s Spring statement shows Labour is “targeting welfare recipients and pensioners to foot the bill for its ill-conceived policies,” according to the DUP.

And Sinn Fein has claimed the government is “choosing weapons of war over people and public services”.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the Labour government had “failed to provide a clear vision for economic growth” in the spring statement.

He said: “Rather than admit its mistakes and change course, the government has chosen to make others pay for its failings.

“It is disgraceful that, instead of taking responsibility, Labour is targeting welfare recipients and pensioners to foot the bill for its ill-conceived policies.”

Mr Wilson welcomed the increase in defence spending.

He said: “The DUP has long advocated for greater investment in defence, given the significant threats facing both the UK and the wider world.

“While this commitment is welcome, what remains lacking is a comprehensive plan to strengthen our defence capabilities.

“Given the current global instability, the government must make this a top priority.”

​First Minister Michelle O'Neill said Chancellor Rachel Reeves had adopted a “turbo-charged Tory approach” in her spring statement.

Ms Reeves has confirmed an additional £2.2 billion for the Ministry of Defence in the next financial year and announced further benefits cuts.

Stormont's Finance Minister John O'Dowd said the chancellor had put public services to “the bottom of the pile” of priorities.

Ms O'Neill said: “It is astonishing at a time when public services are on their knees; when we have endured 14 years of austerity and cuts; when small business might go to the wall; when winter fuel payments have been cut; when farmers are worried about inheritance tax; money that should be invested in public services is being diverted into weapons of war.

“The British government has made clear that it has no regard for ordinary workers and families or for public services here.

“It has made the wrong choices, focusing on a militarised budget and increasing weapons of war.

“We need to invest in public services, protect those in need, and improve daily life for workers, families and communities.”

She added: “The direction of travel for this British government is extremely worrying.

“There is nothing in this statement for people in the north.

“It is a statement of British national priorities which is totally indifferent to workers and families here.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said the government cannot balance the books off the backs of the most vulnerable in society.

She said: “Further changes to welfare support announced by the chancellor today will increase the worry that many people have been living with since these changes were first mooted.

“Those with disabilities and mental health problems are fearful about what the next few years will bring for them and their families as they face cuts to their income at a time ...

“I understand the difficult financial situation facing the UK and the desire of this government to balance the books – but that cannot be done off the backs of those who are already among the worst off in our society.”

Ulster Farmers’ Union president William Irvine expressed disappointment at the absence of any mention of agriculture, particularly when, he said, it was a clear opportunity to revisit the tax changes announced in October 2024.

“Agriculture is the backbone of the rural economy, playing a vital role in food security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability,” said Mr Irvine.

“Despite repeated warnings from the industry about the impact of recent tax changes, today’s statement failed to address these concerns.

“We are deeply concerned by the government’s lack of focus on agriculture at a time when food security has never been more important given the current world events. The UFU urges the government to recognise the strategic importance of food production and take immediate steps to provide certainty for the industry.”

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber said it was welcome that there were no further tax rises.

