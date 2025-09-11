Charlie Kirk killing: NI politicians' shock and disgust at 'assault on free speech' shooting of US conservative activist and Trump ally
Mr Kirk was shot dead while giving an outdoor public speaking event in front of around 3,000 people at a university in Utah on Wednesday evening, killed by a single shot from a sniper on a nearby building.
An FBI manhunt has zeroed in on a suspect and recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon, though as yet the suspect has not yet been arrested and any potential motivation has not been publicly revealed.
A key ally of President Donald Trump and regarded as something as a kingmaker in those circles, the 31-year-old was an influential and often provocative activist, author and media personality within the American ‘hard-right’ movement, known for heading up conservative campaigning organisation Turning Point USA since he was in his teens.
In Northern Ireland, politicians from the DUP, UUP, TUV and Alliance condemned the shooting – though Sinn Fein’s senior figures have so far kept quiet, while Irish deputy premier Simon Harris hit out that too many people “have remained silent” over Mr Kirk’s murder.
East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson branded the killing as “more than violence against one man, [it represents] an assault on freedom of speech and open dissent”.
Said the DUP leader: “Our democracy depends on our ability to disagree peacefully. Whatever our politics, violence should never replace debate.
“Above all, this is a devastating loss for his loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Stating that a rise in “this kind of insidious political violence” can be seen internationally right now, Justice Minister Naomi Long branded the global increase in outrages “incredibly alarming”.
“It achieves nothing other than destruction, heartbreak, and further division, and we must all be robust and unequivocal in condemning it,” she said in a statement to the News Letter.
“The murder of Charlie Kirk is absolutely sickening, and my thoughts and sympathies are first and foremost with his wife, young children, and wider family circle at this unimaginably difficult time.”
In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Ulster Unionist MLA Jon Burrows pointed out that Northern Ireland’s history makes people in the province “only too aware of politically motivated violence”.
The former high-ranking police officer added: “Murdering human beings because of their beliefs is not only evil, it is an attack on freedom and democracy. Always wrong.”
TUV leader Jim Allister described Mr Kirk’s death as “a profound loss”, adding both Turning Point USA and the 31-year-old himself are “widely known and respected by conservatives far beyond the United States”.
Ireland’s Tanaiste Simon Harris lashed out at politicians who remained silent over the killing, stating there needs to be “consistent” condemnation of political threats and violence.
He said: “It’s extraordinarily easy to condemn violent acts against somebody with whom you share their views.
"It is much more important that we are consistent in terms of calling it out when it’s against somebody whose work, whose views differ to us.”
Speaking at a 9/11 memorial event at the Pentagon on Thursday, Mr Trump vowed to award Mr Kirk a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom – the highest civilian honour in the US.