Just look at the politicians who attended a 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement gala dinner last night in Hillsborough.
It took place at the closing of the international conference at Queen’s University in Belfast.
Former US president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton arrive for a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Charles McQuillan
Former prime minister Boris Johnson arrives for a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Charles McQuillan
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern delivers a speech during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023. Photo: Charles McQuillan
Former US president Bill Clinton during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo: Charles McQuillan