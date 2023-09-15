Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement released by the party today, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stated that Cheryl's experience as a councillor in the local area will stand her in good stead in her new role.

He said: “I am delighted that Cheryl will be our new East Antrim MLA. Over nearly 10 years as a Councillor Cheryl has represented the people of Carrickfergus with enthusiasm and energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having worked alongside David Hilditch in his constituency office she knows the issues facing people on the ground across East Antrim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson pictured with new East Antrim MLA Cheryl Brownlee

"I know Cheryl has always been driven by a desire to help the community she comes from and represents, whether as an elected representative or as an on-call firefighter.

"She is part of a new generation of DUP representatives coming through our ranks and will be a very valuable part of our Assembly team.”

Ms Brownlee said she was "pleased and honoured" to take up a new role as an MLA and added: "I want to continue the tradition of hard work and delivery set down by David Hilditch over many years and to see this area grow and prosper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to thank Sir Jeffrey and the wider party for their trust and support and I look forward to representing all the people of East Antrim.”

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson welcomed the new MLA and believes Ms Brownlee will “play an even greater role” for the people of East Antrim.

“Cheryl is a fantastic councillor and a worker for the people of Carrick,” he added.

"She was involved in community work before she stood for election and she has never changed that focus throughout her time as a Councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As an MLA Cheryl will now play an even greater role as part of a strong DUP team across East Antrim delivering on the issues that matter to people on the ground and focused on building and strengthening Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.”

East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons remarked: “I’m delighted that Cheryl has been selected to serve as an MLA for East Antrim. She has been a fantastic councillor and her work on issues such as mental health and community development have been well recognised.

"Cheryl isn’t someone who just identifies a problem but gets out there and seeks solutions to help. She is a strong and articulate advocate, not just for constituents, but for the pro-Union case."

Mr Hilditch served in local government from 1991-2008, with two terms as deputy mayor of Carrickfergus Borough Council and one year as mayor, 1997-98.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was elected to the Assembly five times, in 1998, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

Sir Jeffrey acknowledged: "He (David) has been a dedicated, consistent and active member of our party for many decades, always helping and supporting colleagues locally and throughout Northern Ireland.”