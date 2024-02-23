Chief constable 'apologised' over unnotified parade probe, claims Foyle MP Colum Eastwood

Colum Eastwood MP. Photo: George Sweeney

A police investigation began after Mr Eastwood had walked with some of the Bloody Sunday families, and other elected representatives, to a court hearing in relation to the prosecution of Soldier F last August.

The procession was deemed by the Public Prosecution Service to have breached the legislation governing parading in Northern Ireland, however, the PPS also said it was not in the public interest to prosecute anyone involved.

Following the PPS decision on Thursday, Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “Everyone should be equal under the law and equally subject to the law. In this case the Public Prosecution service seems to have abandoned that approach. The case raises questions about the consistency of approach from the Public Prosecution Service, particularly if they take forward prosecutions in the future.”

In December, Mr Eastwood said he had attended a police station in the city for an interview under caution, but walked out after 20 minutes when no one came to speak to him.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, Mr Eastwood said he received a phone call from police – including an apology for how they had handled their investigation.

He said he received “plenty of phone calls afterwards trying to apologise to me”.

Mr Eastwood added: “The area commander phoned me first, and then Jon Boutcher phoned me over the weekend to apologise – well he was trying to explain the circumstances around the individual issue in terms of me, and I was more interested in the fact that the family members faced any kind of potential prosecution.”

The PSNI chief constable has been asked to clarify if he issued an apology to Mr Eastwood as described.

The PPS said that after “careful consideration of all evidence submitted by police and the full context in which the procession took place, decisions were taken not to prosecute all seven on public interest grounds”.

The PPS said the procession involved a small number of people, it was peaceful and caused no public disorder, there was no inconvenience to traffic or the public and no complaints from members of the community.

A spokeswoman said: “It was considered that the conduct of the reported individuals did amount to participation in a public procession and that their procession had not been subject to the legal notification required.

“However, the purpose of having legislative regulation of parades and processions in Northern Ireland is to control public disorder and damage, to minimise disruption to the life of the community and to enhance community relations.

“In this particular case, it was clear that the procession investigated did not raise any of those risks and therefore the public interest would not be served by pursuing criminal proceedings.

“This decision was reached impartially, independently and fully in line with the PPS Code for Prosecutors.

“Each case reported by police is considered carefully, taking into account the specific facts and circumstances of the alleged offending.