Chief Constable defends 'operational independence' after leaked reprimand from Naomi Long's top official

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher met the Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the PSNI training centre in Garnerville in East Belfast this week.

The PSNI chief Jon Boutcher has defended his “operational independence” amid a deepening row over an attempt by Naomi Long’s top official to reprimand him for asking the Prime Minister for more police funding.

In the leaked letter, seen by the News Letter, the justice department’s permanent secretary wrote to Mr Boutcher suggesting he had undermined the authority of the minister and the wider executive, by writing to the prime minister outlining the financial and staffing issues facing the force.

The official also warned Mr Boutcher about “protocols which must be followed” and highlighted other instances where the department had reprimanded him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The row comes amid a deteriorating relationship between the PSNI and the department of justice in particular, with police staffing far below target levels and facing wider budget pressures.

In a statement to the News Letter, Mr Boutcher said: “I am the Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and my role is to deliver an effective policing service for all communities in Northern Ireland. This must be delivered with operational independence having regard to my Accounting Officer obligations of which I am very well aware”.

Mr Boutcher’s use of the term “operational independence” is being seen as a dig at the justice minister, who often uses the phrase when distancing herself from issues facing the police or other arms length bodies under her department’s purview. It is also a rebuke to the thrust of Mr Widdis’s letter.

Stormont’s opposition leader Matthew O’Toole, posting on X, said “What makes this so bizarre is that the Justice Minister never stops telling the Assembly that policing isn’t her responsibility. So why is her Department telling the Chief Constable who he can and can’t write to?”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation, told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show that the “tone and tenor of the letter was disgraceful” – calling it a “crude attempt to put the chief constable firmly back in his box”.

“This is about power, and exerting power. And making sure that the chief constable was fully aware of where the power lies”, he said.

Describing the letter as “petty”, the police federation leader said some people in the Stormont government “are more interested in protocol and processes than actually fixing the problems”.

In his letter to Mr Boutcher, the justice permanent secretary said that while he appreciated the “commitment and determination” of the PSNI boss in lobbying for extra funding for the service, “there are certain protocols which must be followed when engaging with the UK government on matters of funding”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said this was necessary to “respect the constitutional arrangements in NI and, in particular, the authority of ministers in a devolved government”.

The letter was written in “consultation” with the Sinn Fein-run Department of Finance.

It said that any funding bids should be made to the Treasury via the Department of Finance “following engagement with the Department of Justice”.

Mr Widdis said “it is my view that you have acted outside the well-established financial protocols that are in place for Accounting Officers in Northern Ireland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then listed two previous occasions on which the Department of Justice had written to the chief constable about comments he had made about PSNI finances.

The justice permanent secretary continued: “I fully acknowledge the challenges facing the PSNI an want to reassure you that the justice minister and indeed the NI Executive are committed to continuing to press the Treasury for a fair funding package” – adding that “any requests for additional funding will require a full robust business case and must follow the due process”.

The chief constable’s statement continued: “It is important to highlight that I have a number of statutory responsibilities, not least those set out in Section 32 of the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 2000 which requires me and my officers;

- to protect life and property

- to preserve order

- to prevent the commission of offences

- where an offence has been committed, to take measures to bring the offender to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In seeking to discharge my duties I have been highlighting the critical issue of PSNI funding and the significant under resourcing and I have been doing this since I became Chief Constable last October.

“I have and will continue to work with all stakeholders involved in the difficult challenges of police funding including, the Northern Ireland Executive, First Minster, Deputy First Minister, Justice Minister and Westminster to ensure the Police Service of Northern Ireland has the funding necessary to deliver the policing the people of Northern Ireland are entitled to while at the same time providing for the health and wellbeing of our police officers and police staff. I am sure we are all committed to this endeavour.”