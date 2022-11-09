Sent shortly after 9pm, from a gmail account but with more official-looking NIO style title and ‘unsubscribe’ return address, it stated: “Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris issues following statement:

"I have had the honour of serving as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland however due to personal reasons I am stepping down from my role.

"I am grateful to the Prime Minister for allowing me to serve and I am saddened to have to leave HM Government at this important time. ENDS”

However, within 20 minutes a spokeswoman for Mr Heaton-Harris responded with an email, saying: “An email has been sent this evening with a fake quote from the Secretary of State.

"Please disregard this email, which is not a verified government account.”

Mr Heaton-Harris later tweeted that the email was "totally untrue”.

He said: “Hello Twitter! Someone has sent a fake e-mail to press outlets saying I’ve resigned. This is totally untrue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland the Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP