Chris Heaton-Harris 'resignation' email sent to newsrooms being investigated
A ‘resignation’ email in the name of Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris – sent to newsrooms on Wednesday evening – has been dismissed as a hoax.
Sent shortly after 9pm, from a gmail account but with more official-looking NIO style title and ‘unsubscribe’ return address, it stated: “Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris issues following statement:
"I have had the honour of serving as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland however due to personal reasons I am stepping down from my role.
"I am grateful to the Prime Minister for allowing me to serve and I am saddened to have to leave HM Government at this important time. ENDS”
However, within 20 minutes a spokeswoman for Mr Heaton-Harris responded with an email, saying: “An email has been sent this evening with a fake quote from the Secretary of State.
"Please disregard this email, which is not a verified government account.”