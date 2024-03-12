Chris Heaton-Harris will visit USA ahead of Washington's traditional St Patrick's Dav events

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will be in the United States later this week ahead of the traditional St Patrick's Day events in Washington

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (pictured) are to travel to Washington DC later this week for a host of engagements.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit a number of cities in the US this week as part of a long-standing tradition where the Irish political leader is invited to the White House to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he was looking forward to meeting a number of US figures and organisations to update them on recent political progress, which includes the restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

He is also set to promote Northern Ireland as a location to live, work and invest.

Speaking ahead of travelling across the Atlantic, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I am absolutely thrilled to represent the UK government in the United States this week as we begin the celebrations for St Patrick’s Day.

“The UK and US do more together than any other two countries in the world. The special relationship is highly valued by this government and we continue to appreciate the strong relationships we’ve formed from leader level down.

“I look forward to meeting with US representatives and business organisations to update them on the monumental achievement of the return of power-sharing in Northern Ireland, and to highlight the fantastic investment opportunities waiting to be seized.”

At the weekend Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told DUP members that he will travel to Washington to “engage with lawmakers and other influential voices around Capitol Hill.

“Our engagement strategy in Washington has been ramped up in recent years. This has led to new doors being opened but also enabled us to build new alliances in DC with those Democrats and Republicans with whom we share common values”.