Christian Aid and Queen's University Belfast produce 56-page booklet on 'queering the peace agenda'

The headquarters of Christian Aid in central London

Christian Aid and Queen's University Belfast have together produced a booklet about the importance of "queering the women, peace and security (WPS) agenda".

The document appears to be largely aimed at getting international organisations to incorporate transgender activists' ideas into their work.

Christian Aid describes itself as "the official relief, development and advocacy agency" of 41 different churches in the British Isles, among them the Church of England.

The list also includes The Presbyterian Church in Ireland, The Church of Ireland, and the Methodist Church in Ireland.

The booklet runs to some 56 pages, and bears the names of six authors.

The first is Dr Jamie J. Hagen, the "principle investigator" on the project, founder of Queen's Centre for Gender in Politics, and co-editor of "Queer Conflict Research: New Approaches to the Study of Political Violence".

Meanwhile two of the other authors work for Christian Aid, as do another three "internal reviewers" who also worked on the booklet.

‘MAKE ROOM FOR QUEER VISIONS OF PEACE’

It begins: "This toolkit is for those who are interested in including lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer women in a gender analysis of peace and security and how WPS applies to LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) communities more broadly.

"This toolkit is also for feminist and LGBTQ+ organizations working on gendered dimensions of peace and security programming.

"Academics and students interested in 1) strengthening their understanding of heteronormative and cisgender assumptions within gender, peace and security and 2) connecting WPS to the everyday through the lens of LGBTQ+ experiences will also find this toolkit of relevance."

It goes on to give a glossary of some of the terms it uses, including "cisprivilege", "gender expression", "gender identity", "heteronormative", "non-binary", and "queering".

The latter means "applying queer concepts to systems (peace processes, social service distribution) or concepts (gender, security, peace), informed by queer experience".

The booklet goes on to add: "Making room for queer visions for peace begins with supporting LGBTQ+ communities in times of transition…

"Queering is about troubling who WPS is for, and what we want the WPS agenda to do.

“To queer how we think about WPS is to deviate from the binary framing of engaging men and saving women.

"Instead, queering is about creating and embracing spaces for expansive and transformative conversations about gender."

The booklet goes on to speak of "toxic masculinity" and "the gender system created under colonialism", and advocates "dismantling the patriarchal limitations within the current judicial systems" and "transforming existing gender norms and power structures".

The News Letter asked Queen's how much the booklet cost.

It said it was estimated to have cost £2,000, but that it was just part of a bigger project titled “Queering Women, Peace and Security (WPS): Improving Engagement with Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer women in WPS Programming”.

That wider programme was paid for by grant funding of £94,988 from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

CHURCHES ASKED: SHOULD WE QUEER THE PEACE AGENDA?

The News Letter asked the Presbyterian, Church of Ireland, and Methodist churches if they support “queering the women, peace and security agenda”.

The Presbyterian response was: “Having been asked to comment on this 2023 ‘toolkit’, it is important to make clear that on a denominational level we work with many Christian partner organisations, agencies, institutions and other churches, across these islands, and around the world on projects in keeping with the ethos of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

“At the same time, in doing so there would be a simple but important recognition that individual organisations are often engaged in work that neither involves its partners, nor has their knowledge, support, or agreement, which is clearly the case in the matter that [we] have been asked to comment on.

“In relating to Christian Aid, our primary engagement is through Christian Aid Ireland, working on specific emergency relief and sustainable development projects, which support some of the most vulnerable people in some of the most fragile places on the planet.

“Regardless of race, sex, or sexuality, we are all created in the image of God, and are called to love our neighbour, just has He loves us. We will continue to show that love through our support for our global neighbours.”

The Church of Ireland said: “The Church of Ireland works with various partner organisations including Christian Aid through its world development committee, Church of Ireland Bishops Appeal.

"The Bishops Appeal supports projects that share the ethos and purpose of the Church of Ireland Bishops Appeal with the focus on human dignity and the relief of poverty and advancement of health and saving lives and the advancement of education and raising awareness of human need.”