Christians attend Cookstown gay pride parade event — both for and against

The Rev andrew Rawding (above right) was among those supporting the pride parade through Cookstown

More than one minister was seen standing in support of the second ever Rural LGBTQI+ event in the Co Tyrone town on Saturday, as were marchers sporting ‘Christians at Pride’ signs or logos.

A group of Christian protestors was also present in opposition to the event, behind a banner which read ‘Christians opposed to ‘rural pride’’.

The parade walked from Fairhill Car Park through the centre of the town.

Mid Ulster's second Rural LGBTQI+ pride event took place in Cookstown on Saturday. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

It then returned to the car park.

Members of the Free Presbyterian Church in Cookstown protest at the parade. Photograph by Declan Roughan. / Press Eye

