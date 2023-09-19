Church leaders have called for immediate action to alleviate the pollution of Lough Neagh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a joint statement the senior clerics issued an appeal for focused action to protect the environment of Lough Neagh and the well-being of all who depend on it.

The joint statement says: ‘But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!’ Amos 5:24

"In this, the season of harvest and creation we share the grave concerns, expressed by many, about the future of our beautiful and precious Lough Neagh.

"This impressive body of water – the largest freshwater lake in these islands – is facing a dire threat from toxic blue-green algae.

"Collectively, we are endangering a natural asset that provides water to hundreds of thousands of families across Northern Ireland, sustains diverse fish varieties, supports wildlife and offers employment opportunities to thousands of people across the area.

"Last week representatives of our churches visited Lough Neagh and heard from some of those who live and work around it – people who love the Lough and enjoy it for all its recreational facilities, and others who depend on the Lough for their livelihoods and for fishing.

"In recent days, we have heard words of reassurance from those charged with protecting Lough Neagh.

Algae on the surface of Lough Neagh at Ballyronan Marina, as environmental campaigners hold a "wake" at Ballyronan beach for Lough Neagh lake amid claims toxic algae is killing the UK and Ireland's largest freshwater lake. Picture date: Sunday September 17, 2023.

"Still, the algae bloom persists and poses a real threat to livestock, pets and humans.

"It is indiscriminate in nature and a blight on the natural landscape and ecosystem.

"We are facing an environmental disaster and, as church leaders, we worry that the issue is not being given the priority it deserves.

"Before Lough Neagh approaches the point of no return, a collective examination of the causes and development of a robust plan to save this unique and ancient ecosystem is needed.”

Sue Bamford places a wreath on a box symbolising a coffin as environmental campaigners hold a "wake" at Ballyronan beach for Lough Neagh lake amid claims toxic algae is killing the UK and Ireland's largest freshwater lake. Picture date: Sunday September 17, 2023.

The statement adds: “Each one of us is called to be a custodian and a steward of creation, we all share a collective responsibility to safeguard the beauty and wellbeing of our natural surroundings and must maintain and preserve the Lough for future generations to enjoy.

"We cannot take it for granted.

"Our primary concern is that the response is too slow and is tied up in multi-agency bureaucracy.

"Whilst multiple stakeholders debate the remit of responsibility, Lough Neagh and those who live near and around it suffer.

Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop John McDowell

"There is a clear need for decisive leadership. We must identify the causes of pollution and devise an Action Plan capable of arresting the decline.

"Lough Neagh ought to be the jewel in our tourism and recreational crown and not a danger to life, flora and fauna. We will not be forgiven for our inaction or inability to come up with workable solutions.