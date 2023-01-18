The Church of England (CoE) said today it will bless same-sex, civil marriages for the first time after its bishops proposed to change its stance on same-sex relationships.

But its position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still not be able to marry in CoE churches.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said the decision was an attempt to “seek the common good” among conservative and liberal wings of the church, but admitted it would “go too far for some and not nearly far enough for others”.

The plans, to be outlined in a report to the CoE General Synod, which meets in London next month, will allow same-sex couples to come to church for services including prayers of dedication, thanksgiving and God’s blessing following a legal marriage ceremony.

Asked to comment on what the move would mean for the Church of Ireland (CoI), a spokesman responded that the decision would be "entirely a matter for the Church of England".

He added: "Our position, as it was in 2012, is outlined in the General Synod resolution on human sexuality in the context of Christian belief."

That document states that the denomination "continues to uphold its teaching that marriage is part of God’s creation and a holy mystery in which one man and one woman become one flesh".

The CoI General Synod considered blessing same-sex relationships in 2017, however it was rejected - in a relatively narrow vote. Clerics opposed the move by 72 to 56 with nine abstentions while laity opposed it by 104 to 90 with 15 abstentions, showing significant support for the liberal reform.

Canon Ian Ellis, a former editor of the CoI Gazette, said the CoE decision will stimulate conversations on this side of the Irish Sea. "I have no doubt that the development in the Church of England will be discussed at some level within the Church of Ireland," he said. He believes that same sex couples should be "welcomed in church" but that he still believes that "Christian marriage is between one man and one woman".

The CoE decision, which does not represent a formal change in doctrine, comes after bishops finalised a report into the church’s position on sexuality following five years of debate and consultation.

But Jayne Ozanne, a prominent LGBTQ+ campaigner and a member of the CoE General Synod, said the bishops’ decision not to allow same-sex marriages was “utterly despicable”.

She added: “I cannot believe that five years of pain and trauma has got us here. We have had countless apologies over the years but no action to stop the harmful discrimination."

However Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern and a former lay member of the CoE General Synod, strongly opposed the decision to bless same sex marriage.

