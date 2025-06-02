Civil service chief Jayne Brady ferried around Washington in chauffeur-driven car while ministers used public transport

The Head of the Civil Service in Northern Ireland, Jayne Brady, has made a number of trips to the United States. She is pictured here at Georgetown University in March 2023, where she promoted the the NICS 'Our Giant Ambition' policy in the absence of an Executive. Pic: NICS / X

The Head of the Civil Service was driven around in a private car at St Patrick’s Day events in Washington at taxpayers’ expense, while two Stormont ministers used taxis and public transport, the News Letter can reveal.

The move by Jayne Brady – whose job is to serve ministers – has again raised eyebrows at Stormont, amid concern about her judgement and the remit of her role leading the civil service (NICS).

It is unclear why Ms Brady did not travel with the deputy First Minister and officials from her own Executive Office department, who also had a private car for the trip, given that she is her chief policy adviser.

It comes on the heels of other controversies involving Northern Ireland’s top civil servant – including increased staffing in her office and her decision to remove the Executive’s top communications chief without informing the first and deputy first ministers.

It is understood she had clashed with Chris McNabb on a number of issues, including the role of the Head of the Civil Service (HOCS) and civil service impartiality.

Ms Brady’s use of a private car and driver – which appears to have only been for her use – stands in contrast to the arrangements in place for DUP communities minister Gordon Lyons and UUP health minister Mike Nesbitt.

Mr Lyons’s department said that during the Washington visit “the Minister walked, used public transport, taxis or shared transport.” The department of health said Mr Nesbitt and his officials used the Uber taxi service, public transport and where possible walked between locations. “They did not have nor use a private car or driver”, an official said.

The deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly had a private vehicle, in which her officials also travelled. Stormont sources say this is common practice for the first ministers when they are representing the province abroad. Michelle O’Neill did not attend the Washington events this year in protest at President Donald Trump’s stance on the Israel – Hamas conflict.

Ms Brady has made a number of trips to the United States. In March 2023, she travelled to promote the the NICS 'Our Giant Ambition' policy in the absence of an Executive. That policy caused tensions with unionists given it extolled the benefits of “dual market access” under the Irish Sea border – an arrangement which had caused the collapse of the institutions.

The News Letter asked HOCS if she disputed that she travelled between engagements in a private car – and that this car was used by herself, and not for any other civil service staff. We also asked how this was appropriate for a civil servant, who is there to serve the Executive and could have travelled with her minister, what was achieved by her visit that could not have been achieved by elected ministers. There was no response at the time of going to print.

Prior to Ms Brady’s tenure, HOCS operated as the permanent secretary to the Executive Office (TEO). However, the department now has a permanent secretary of its own, currently David Malcolm, who is also the accounting officer.

