Clarity sought on £600 payment for pre-payment electricity meter customers

Former Economy Minister Gordon Lyons Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The UK government announced on Monday morning that the payment would be made in January, with the cash set to go straight into the bank accounts of those who pay by direct debit and some form of voucher scheme for those who pay by topping up a meter.

Former Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, in a statement published shortly after the announcement was made, said he has now written to Energy Secretary Grant Shapps and the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris seeking clarity.

“This announcement by the Government is a step forward for those who pay their electric bills via direct debit however for those who use pre-paid top-up metres, many questions remain as to how this scheme will be delivered,” he said.

"Whilst the Government has stated the payments will start in January, there is no clarity as to how this will happen for keypad customers

“There was a scheme sitting ready for the Government to use which was imperfect, but the energy companies were ready to make the payments last month to everyone.”

He continued: “The Secretary of State’s suggestion that this could have been done via the Northern Ireland Executive is wrong and when in Ministerial office my officials were clear that they did not have the resource, capacity, or the skills to make the payments. For the Executive to have steamrollered ahead with a scheme would have been in direct contravention the first recommendation of the RHI Report.

“Rather than trying to weaponise the energy payments against the DUP, the Government would have been well advised had they not changed the goalposts at the last minute. In which case, people would have the £600 in their accounts by now.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts also called for more clarity.

“While this announcement is welcome, further clarification is needed from the UK Government as to how consumers who use top up gas and electricity cards, will qualify for the £600 payment,” he said.