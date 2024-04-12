Cliftonville avoiding 'distraction' of national anthem row ahead of Irish Cup final

Cliftonville players bow their heads during the playing of the national anthem at Windsor Park in 2018. Photo - David Maginnis Pacemaker Press.

The north Belfast club will take on Linfield in the showpiece final on May 4 in front of a 15,000 reduced capacity crowd.

When Cliftonville last reached the final in 2018, against Coleraine, club officials suggested that the pre-match playing of God Save the Queen should be dropped.

That request was rejected – leading to a players’ protest where they lined up for the anthem with their heads bowed.

The Irish FA has confirmed that no such application has been lodged on this occasion, and the Cliftonville chairman Kieran Harding has said he doesn’t want the anthem issued to “become a distraction”.

“It’s the Irish FA’s decision, we will let them make it,” he said.

“We have had no conversations with them on this matter, it is up to them what they do. We can’t let this become a distraction,” Mr Harding told the Belfast Telegraph.

Many Cliftonville fans on social media have made their feelings clear about the playing of God Save the King.

“Don't worry reds fans will drown that out,” one said, while another added: “I get they have to play something before international games, but playing this before a club game is just downright bizarre. I genuinely don’t see the rationale for it.”

However, those in favour said there is no reason to break with tradition.

"The Cliftonville fans are entitled to boo it if they want. The national anthem should always be played at the Irish cup final no matter who is playing,” one supporter said.

Cliftonville reached the final with a 2-0 semi-final win over Larne last month, while Linfield defeated cross-town rivals Glentoran 3-1 on the road to the National Stadium showdown.

The 15,000 crowd will be the highest attendance for a domestic football match in Northern Ireland this century.

Both clubs are due to receive just over 7,000 tickets from the Irish FA.