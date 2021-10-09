Climate change fight ‘needs north-south co-operation’

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin with First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill in Belfast

Micheal Martin said there is no more “significant and common concern” than tackling the generational challenge of climate change in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The Fianna Fail leader joined Northern Ireland political leaders Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill for an all-island climate change event in Belfast.

The event discussed what global agreement on climate action means for companies across the island of Ireland.

Mr Martin said the Irish government has made a one billion euro cash injection into the Shared Island Fund for collaborative north/south projects.

He added: “There is no more significant and common concern for us on this island, and across these islands, than meeting the generational challenge of climate change.

“So, to be fully effective on climate action, we need joined-up policy approaches and co-ordinated investment on a cross-border basis.

“It is significant that I am sharing this stage with the First Minister and Deputy First Minister.

“But it is also significant that they are here together – jointly – to address this important topic for the people of Northern Ireland and of the whole island.

“It is only through the good functioning of the Northern Ireland Executive that the challenges of climate change and Covid recovery can be met by and for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland First Minister Mr Givan said there has been evident changes in recent decades.

He said that the average temperature in Northern Ireland has risen by nearly 1% from the mid-70s to the mid-2010s.

“Climate change was not a concept that had much currency a century ago, but nevertheless it was real,” he added.

“Rainfall in Northern Ireland has increased by over six per cent – hard to believe in this part of the world you can get even more rain.

“This year we saw the highest temperatures on record on the season and the seas around us are rising and weather events, that once thought extreme, are increasingly common.

“As we gather today, we are united in our promise to the next generation that we must do all we can to preserve this place as their future home.”