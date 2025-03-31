Climate commissioner to be appointed despite ‘no need’, says deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emma Little-Pengelly said the appointment will be made because it is a “legal duty”, as she was asked about the post during questions for the Executive Office on Monday.
She said a timescale has not yet been agreed, the draft Northern Ireland climate commissioner regulations were still to be approved, and further work included putting in place infrastructure to support the commissioner.
Asked whether she had concerns about the cost of the post, Ms Little-Pengelly said it would cost at least £1 million per year, and she did not think it was needed.
“In light of the spending statement of last week by the Chancellor, everyone around this chamber will be aware of the difficulty and the financial challenge that we face in terms of the huge amount of work that we need to do to invest in our public services and the limited public funds that we have to do so,” she said.
“The costings of this office initially are estimated to be £1 million per year.
“I know this issue was articulated at the time of the legislation that there was concern, and those are concerns that I do share about what role a commissioner will in fact play.
“We, of course, can draw on the Climate Committee, a UK-wide body, for that advice, and I think there is a risk of some duplication in this role.
“This role was included in the legislation that was passed by this House, but I have to say it wouldn’t be my preferred way forward.
“I don’t think that there is a particular need for a climate commissioner at this time, but it is a legal duty that falls to the First Minister and myself, and that’s why we are moving forward at this time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.