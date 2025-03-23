Clonoe appeal vital to pushback on one-sided legacy process, says DUP's Gavin Robinson as unionist leaders welcome legal challenge

By Iain Gray
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 18:52 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 19:09 BST
The aftermath of the Clonoe ambush, showing the IRA's heavy machine gun mounted on the lorryplaceholder image
The aftermath of the Clonoe ambush, showing the IRA's heavy machine gun mounted on the lorry
Challenging the Clonoe verdict is vital in pushing back against “a one-sided legacy process, where those who stood against terrorism face relentless legal pursuit”.

​That’s according to DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP, who spoke as unionist leaders welcomed the Ministry of Defence’s plans to appeal last month’s ruling by a coroner.

“Those who served in the fight against terrorism must not be criminalised for doing their duty,” he said. “To portray this operation as an unjustified killing is a grave distortion of both the facts and the moral context of that time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The notion that these highly dangerous individuals posed no threat is absurd.

Gavin Robinson MP welcomed the MoD’s decision to appeal the verdictplaceholder image
Gavin Robinson MP welcomed the MoD’s decision to appeal the verdict

“We fully support the ministry’s judicial review and commend the decision to also fund a parallel legal challenge on behalf of the veterans involved.

“Clonoe was not a peaceful protest, it was an active terror operation by armed IRA members who had just attacked a police station.

“The SAS intervention undoubtedly prevented further loss of life. The soldiers should be commended, not vilified.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Describing the inquest ruling as “perverse”, TUV leader Jim Allister MP said he greatly welcomed moves to appeal it.

Jim Allister MP.placeholder image
Jim Allister MP.

“Across the United Kingdom, inquests are defined as being for the purpose of finding out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died,” he said.

“They are not trials and they are not about assigning blame, even when they are extended into Article 2 investigations, yet in Northern Ireland we have had findings of blame in respect of SAS soldiers killing active terrorists.”

Related topics:DUPJim AllisterMinistry of DefenceSASIRAUnited KingdomNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice