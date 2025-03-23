Clonoe appeal vital to pushback on one-sided legacy process, says DUP's Gavin Robinson as unionist leaders welcome legal challenge

The aftermath of the Clonoe ambush, showing the IRA's heavy machine gun mounted on the lorry

Challenging the Clonoe verdict is vital in pushing back against “a one-sided legacy process, where those who stood against terrorism face relentless legal pursuit”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Those who served in the fight against terrorism must not be criminalised for doing their duty,” he said. “To portray this operation as an unjustified killing is a grave distortion of both the facts and the moral context of that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The notion that these highly dangerous individuals posed no threat is absurd.

Gavin Robinson MP welcomed the MoD’s decision to appeal the verdict

“We fully support the ministry’s judicial review and commend the decision to also fund a parallel legal challenge on behalf of the veterans involved.

“Clonoe was not a peaceful protest, it was an active terror operation by armed IRA members who had just attacked a police station.

“The SAS intervention undoubtedly prevented further loss of life. The soldiers should be commended, not vilified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the inquest ruling as “perverse”, TUV leader Jim Allister MP said he greatly welcomed moves to appeal it.

Jim Allister MP.

“Across the United Kingdom, inquests are defined as being for the purpose of finding out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died,” he said.