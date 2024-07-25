Co Down man to stand trial over material posted on the 'Republican Activist Coalition' Facebook page

Laganside Courts, Chichester Street, Belfast. Photo: Diane Magill

A Co Down man is to stand trial accused of operating a pro-republican terrorist page on social media, a judge ordered today.

Ciaran Barry Kilifin, 26, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with four counts of support for a proscribed organisation.

He is alleged to have expressed an opinion or belief in favour of outlawed groupings by the publication of images and texts on the ‘Republican Activist Coalition’ Facebook page.

The charges relate to dates between August 2021 and January 2022.

Kilifin, of Exchange Court in Newtownards, confirmed that he understood the allegations against him during a brief preliminary enquiry hearing.

He declined to call any witnesses or submit written evidence at this stage in the proceedings District Judge Anne Marshall backed Crown submissions that the accused has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the prosecution’s application, she told him: “You are going to be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.”

Kilifin was released on continuing bail and will appear again for arraignment on a date to be set.

His solicitor, Owen Beattie, confirmed in court that he was seeking two defence barristers for the trial due to the scale of the case.