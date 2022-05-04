Coalisland Athletic secured a 4-1 win over Bangor Young Men in the Junior Cup Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Monday.

But a brief video clip of their celebrations, circulating on social media, shows around a dozen men dancing on a team bus, with some apparently chanting “Up the Ra”.

An IFA spokesman confirmed that the team in the video was Coalisland Athletic and that it is investigating.

The IFA says that it is investigating a video taken on the bus of Coalisland Athletic FC.

The IFA declined to say what sanctions might follow if anyone was found guilty of chanting IRA slogans. However a list of sample offences and sanctions from the IFA Disciplinary Code follows below.

The code says a reprimand, suspension or fine may be issued in the case of “inappropriate comments or content in the media or social media”.

A player or official who “publicly incites others to hatred or violence” will be given a minimum six month suspension and £200 fine.

And anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through “contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning race, colour, language, religion or origin” shall be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches. A fine shall also be imposed. Where several persons from the same club simultaneously breach the code, the team concerned may be deducted three points, it adds.

A spokesman for Sport NI said: “Sport is a powerful means of bringing people together, and there should be no place for behaviour that seeks to offend and divide. We welcome the fact that the incident is being investigated by the Irish Football Association. Sport NI remains focussed on building a sporting culture that is positive and inclusive for all.”

Former Ulster and Ireland and Lions rugby international Trevor Ringland, who runs an annual cross-community basketball competition in Belfast, expressed concern.