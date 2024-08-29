Colum Eastwood: A decade of leadership which saw huge changes on social issues

Under Colum Eastwood the SDLP made often uncomfortable shifts on party policy on social issues. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Colum Eastwood’s tenure as SDLP leader saw the party make once unthinkable shifts on its policies on social issues – particularly on abortion.

Often dubbed by critics in the past as the political wing of the Catholic Church, the party under the Foyle MP moved much more in the direction of other social democratic parties across Europe on a range of social issues.

A landmark vote on abortion in 2018 allowed its representatives to have a conscience vote on the issue for the first time – however its official position remained “pro-life”.

Strong opposition to abortion remained, and still does for many within the party. The vote was in reality forced by the debate in the Republic over changing the Irish constitution to allow for terminations.

Mr Eastwood said: “We are not talking about changing the fundamental position, the party position is pro-life but the party membership set out our policies.

“What we are talking about, and what is up for discussion, is the issue around conscience,” he added.

Abortion was legalised in Northern Ireland by Westminster in 2019, and in 2021 the party’s two MPs backed a Tory government decision to introduce new powers compelling Stormont to implement the abortion laws amid local political stalemate.

The SDLP was also at the forefront of the campaign for marriage rights for same sex couples, but that was much less controversial with the party rank and file.

Colum Eastwood and Claire Hanna have largely led the party from Westminster in recent years, however the partnership appeared rocky when the leader announced a (now defunct) partnership with Fianna Fail.

Ms Hanna has always had a more pro-Labour outlook than her leader.

​SDLP stalwart Dolores Kelly said that Mr Eastwood’s leadership had rallied that party and avoided a “demise” which had been predicted by political pundits. She also believes that there won’t be a huge change in the direction of the party under the expected leadership of Claire Hanna.