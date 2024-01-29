Colum Eastwood says SDLP will boycott White House on St Patrick's Day over 'atrocious' US attitude to Gaza

Colum Eastwood said Israel’s actions in Gaza are ‘a clear act of genocide’

The decision comes amid calls from pro-Palestinian supporters on the island of Ireland for parties to boycott the annual St Patrick's engagements in Washington in March, because of the US's ongoing support for Israel as it pursues its offensive in Gaza.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said he could not in good conscience attend celebratory events at the White House while the civilian population in Gaza "lives in constant fear of eradication".

He accused the US administration of an "atrocious" response to the conflict.

Mr Eastwood said the scale and intensity of violence could not be justified and called on the US to become an advocate for a ceasefire.

He said his party would send a delegation to Washington to "engage with senior lawmakers, Irish Americans and Palestinian Americans to make the case for an end to violence".

"The bonds of friendship and shared history between Ireland and the United States have forged one of the warmest and most enduring international relationships in the world today," he said.

"It is because we are so close historically, diplomatically and, many of us, personally, that we have a duty to be honest with our friends and allies, especially when we think they're wrong.

"The scenes of destruction and annihilation in Gaza represent, in my view, a clear act of genocide.

"With more than 26,000 people dead, and more than 10,000 of them children, the response of the international community has been heinously deficient. The response of the US administration has been particularly atrocious.

"I have seen the impact of unspeakable violence in Gaza. In November 2012 I visited Khan Younis and the surrounding districts days after an appalling escalation in violence that left more than 100 civilians dead and hundreds more injured.

"I have seen children's playgrounds reduced to rubble and homes destroyed. The people of Gaza now go to bed again every night knowing that they may never wake up.

"In that context, and having seen its impact before, I cannot in good conscience attend White House parties for St Patrick's Day while the administration turns its face the other way and refuses to call for an immediate ceasefire.

"I could not rub shoulders, drink Guinness and have the craic while the horrifying impacts of the brutal war in Gaza continue.