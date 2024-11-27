Commonwealth Games row: Ditching of Ulster Banner discussed in 'calm and respectful way' at AGM

The organisers of Northern Ireland’s entry into the Commonwealth Games have said that they discussed ditching the Ulster Banner as their athletes’ flag in a “calm” and “respectful” way at their AGM tonight.

Members of the body Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland met to discuss the proposal, which had emerged publicly earlier this week.

The CEO Conal Heatley had said that a “considerable” number of people believe the flag is offensive, and that he wants to see Stormont come up with a new flag they can use – something which was mentioned in a 2022 report by the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT).

In a statement a short time ago, Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland said: “A calm, respectful conversation took place discussing the options for a flag to represent TeamNI at Glasgow 2026.

The Ulster Banner (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"Member sports were provided an opportunity to chat through the topic and CGNI staff and Board members provided a rationale for exploring the topic.

"It was agreed that the NI Executive has a responsibility to work through the findings of the FICT Report and that encouragement should be given to elected representatives to address the recommendations and comments within the report.

"A commitment was given to ongoing dialogue with member sports and stakeholders, and it was acknowledged that a final decision will have to be made a few months before the Games begin in Glasgow.