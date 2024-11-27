Commonwealth Games row latest: Ex-UK sports minister says tying Ulster Banner flag to racism is 'insulting'

A former UK sports minister has said that it is “insulting” to link racism and the Ulster Banner.

Kate Hoey was reacting to comments from the CEO of the Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland, Conal Heatley, in an interview with the News Letter.

Mr Heatley had said that one of the reasons he wanted to drop the flag as the official emblem of Team NI was because it had been placed on the homes of ethnic minority people as part of a bid to force them out, and “that is not something we want to be associated with”.

He said that the flag is offensive to “a considerable section of the community”, and had prepared to discuss a replacement for the Ulster Banner at the body’s AGM on Wednesday night.

Baroness Hoey is an independent member of the Lords who had served as the Labour government’s minister for sports from 1999 to 2001.

Reacting to Mr Heatley, she said: “The comments by the chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland were insulting to the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland who see the Ulster Banner as the flag to rally round in many sporting events.

"We all shared in Rory McIlroy’s gesture of draping himself in the flag when winning a major golfing championship and the Northern Ireland football team celebrations with the flag in achieving qualification for the Euros.

"There will always be a tiny minority who disgrace the flag but that is no reason to change its use in the Commonwealth Games.

“The Republic of Ireland has chosen not to be one of the 56 independent countries of the Commonwealth, yet those athletes in Northern Ireland who choose to compete for Ireland in the Olympics are still able to compete for Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games.

"I have yet to hear of any past eligible team members refuse a place because of the Ulster Banner flag. Rather the opposite: there is great enthusiasm to represent Northern Ireland in every Commonwealth Games from every sport.

“Mr Heatley would be better spending his time ensuring that everyone in Northern Ireland has the right to choose who to compete for, as currently in many sports there is no option to compete for the British team at the Olympics unless moving to GB, because of the all-Ireland governing bodies of the sports.

"I know of tennis clubs in Northern Ireland who would prefer to be affiliated to the Lawn Tennis Association in Britain rather than, or as well as, Tennis Ireland, but cannot because it is an all-Ireland governing body.”

Mr Heatley said he did not wish to respond to Baroness Hoey.

Making similar comments earlier on Wednesday was the leader of the DUP, Gavin Robinson.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, he too had been asked about Mr Heatley’s remarks on racism and the flag.

"I think that last comment was an appalling comment to make. Remember, there'd been a protest in front of City Hall during the summer on race issues, and a gentleman was holding an Irish tricolour, yet I don't hear such political commentary in that direction.

"I think in Northern Ireland we've recognised over many years that sport unites people. And yet here we have somebody who's charged wth encouraging success through sport engaging in politics in the most unhelpful way.

"I don't think this is a good initiaitive on his part. I don't think this assists in sport, nor does it assist in bringing people together, when this chief executive appears to believe it's his role to pick scabs on identity.

"There are people in Northern Ireland who have the proud ability to showcase their talent be it for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, Team GB in the Olympics, or Team Ireland – and they do that without any thought whatsoever about constitutional politics.

"He should leave it to politicians.”

In his News Letter interview, published on Wednesday, Mr Heatley had been asked if he was planning to drop the Ulster Banner because of an upsurge in requests to do so.

"There's always been chatter,” he said.

"I'm trying to choose my words very carefully.

"The Ulster Banner of late, and I'm sure people would be very aware of that, has been misappropriated by a small number of people.

"And I refer to newcomers. We've had newcomers, NHS staff, chased out of their homes by having the Ulster Banner put on their windows. That is not something we want to be associated with.

"And that's been part of the thought process where we need to be looking and saying 'How can we have something that is inclusive? How can we invite these people to take part in our sports and our clubs if that's the imagery that's around it?’"

Mr Heatley told BBC News NI today that his organisation had received some “threatening and abusive language on social media” over the past couple of days since news of his flag plans had emerged.