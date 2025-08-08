Communist officials briefed Stormont minister on Chinese-owned local aerospace firm
Thompson Aero, which has a number of sites in the Upper Bann area, is ultimately owned by a Chinese state-owned company after being bought over a number of years ago.
The information was released by the Department of Finance (DoF) after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the News Letter.
However, some information has been withheld by the department, citing FOI laws protecting “confidential information” obtained from a foreign state.
There has been controversy over meetings between the Chinese government and Stormont ministers in recent months – particularly around the lack of transparency around the meetings.
Last summer, the Executive Office faced criticism from human rights campaigners after refusing to release information requested by the BBC about a meeting between Chinese officials and the first and deputy first ministers – arguing it could harm “international relations”. Stormont has no remit over international relations.
However, the Department of Finance has released its documents relating to a similar meeting, which took place in May between the Sinn Fein minister and the Consul General Li Nan.
Trade, the economy and local businesses were raised – before the pair exchanged gifts. The Chinese presented Mr O’Dowd with a gift box of tea, a decorative tile, and a book – while the Department of Finance provided a “small gift of tea and a diffuser in exchange”.
The documents show that Consul General wrote to the finance minister in February congratulating him on his appointment. He said the Chinese government were “looking forward to further deepening our cooperation in all fields including but not limited to the areas of economy and trade, education and people-to-people exchanges”.
A meeting was then scheduled for 8th May in Clare House – the department of finance (DoF) headquarters in Belfast. DoF notes of the meeting say the pair discussed “a number of businesses” including local plane seat manufacturer Thompson’s Aerospace.
The minute says: “Thompson’s Aerospace which is located in Minister’s constituency – Minister confirmed he had visited the company last year. CG [Consul General] updated the Minister on developments withing [sic] Thompson’s Aerospace and confirmed the business is growing and developing.
“CG invited the Minister to accompany him on another visit to Thompson’s which Minister agreed to”.
The Confucius Institute at Ulster University was also discussed and the record says it is “undertaking work within cultural exchange programme between China and NI”.
Both sides discussed the possibility of Minister O’Dowd visiting China in the future. “There are a number of significant events held in China that may be beneficial for future collaboration”, the DoF document notes.
Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements under the Windsor Framework also came up. Minutes of the meeting state: “Discussed the unique position of dual market access in NI and highly skilled educated workforces well placed for employment in tech and many other sectors which China has an interest in”.
Other matters on the agenda were President Trump’s tariffs and their impact on NI, the role of the NI Bureau in China, inward investment to China and the communist superpower’s desire “to make trade agreements with UK counterparts”.
Details surrounding an event to celebrate 10 years of the Chinese Consulate in Belfast were redacted – the reason given that it is “confidential information” obtained from a foreign state.
Gifts were then exchanged between the pair “in accordance with Chinese custom”.
The News Letter asked DoF if the minister had any concerns that the Consul General was so well-briefed on a local business [Thompson's Aerospace] and was able to invite him on a visit to the company – given that the UK views China as a potential threat to its economic security, and a “systemic competitor”.
We also asked for clarity on the other businesses discussed, which were not named – and about the gifts exchanged between the pair.
A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the meetingnwas to discuss finance matters and the economy. They said the gifts exchanged will be declared in the next report, and “will include details of the gift received which was a gift box of tea, a decorative tile, and a book. The Department of Finance provided a small gift of tea and a diffuser in exchange.”
Thompson Aero did not respond to a request for comment.
