Communities Minister Gordon Lyons meets with Loyalist Communities Council to discuss “economic deprivation, educational disadvantage and infrastructure neglect” in loyalist areas

By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Oct 2024, 17:54 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 18:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
​The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) have issued a statement saying that a delegation met with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons on Wednesday to discuss “economic deprivation, educational disadvantage and infrastructure neglect” in loyalist areas.

It's the second time within a month that the LCC has met with a Stormont Minister after previously holding discussions with Education chief Paul Givan, which sparked criticism from certain quarters after the group advised Mr Givan that a proposal to build an Irish language school in east Belfast should be stopped.

The LCC, chaired by David Campbell, is an umbrella group which represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, Ulster Defence Association and Red Hand Commando.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a press release, the Council says the delegation asked Minister Lyons "to consider conducting a fresh needs analysis on loyalist and unionist communities that continue to suffer economic deprivation, educational disadvantage, and infrastructure neglect."

The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) have issued a statement saying that a delegation met with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons (pictured) on WednesdayThe Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) have issued a statement saying that a delegation met with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons (pictured) on Wednesday
The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) have issued a statement saying that a delegation met with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons (pictured) on Wednesday

The statement added: "This analysis should inform the Minister on where scarce resources should be targeted to best address these problems, and should ideally have the input of the Departments of Education and the Economy as well as his own Department.

"The delegation also asked the Minister to urgently look at how best new social housing can be provided in areas like the Shankill, Sandy Row, and Suffolk where large sites have been available for years but remain unbuilt."

The Department for Communities have been contacted for a statement.

Related topics:Loyalist Communities CouncilGordon LyonsPaul GivanBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice