Communities Minister Gordon Lyons wants ‘further clarity’ on Casement Park funding

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons is seeking "further clarity" on funding arrangements for Casement Park.

There are plans to redevelop the derelict GAA stadium in west Belfast to host some games in the 2028 European football championships.

However, there has been uncertainty over funding for the project, the estimated costs of which have spiralled to a reported £308 million.

Responding to a question from SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole, Mr Lyons said: "In relation to the hosting of the Euros, I've been on record as saying I think it would be fantastic if we could be part of that tournament.

"However, as we know, that is dependent upon funding.

"That funding is not currently in place and I await further clarity on that."

TUV leader Jim Allister asked the minister if he had any plans to recover profits from future commercial use of the stadium.

Mr Lyons replied: "There is a funding arrangement in place that is similar to the funding arrangements that were put in place in terms of Ravenhill and Windsor Park when the funding was made available for the redevelopment there."

However, he added: "This has moved on considerably since then and any new arrangement that's come to in regards of Casement Park would require the funding agreement to be looked at."

Mr Allister asked if there had been any assessment of the project's value for money since 2019.

Mr Lyons said he had not seen one.

At the end of April, former Stormont economy minister Conor Murphy indicated a final report is expected from Uefa in June after a visit by officials to Belfast over proposals to host tournament games in the city.

Earlier this month, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said redeveloping Casement Park into a world-class stadium will be "an epic opportunity" for Northern Ireland.

In 2011, the Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million to the project.

In February, the Irish Government offered £40 million towards it and the GAA has said it will contribute up to £15 million.