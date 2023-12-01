'Community concerns' over blueprints for legal cannabis factory in Co Antrim as councillors seek extra information

A Co Antrim councillor has said that there are local concerns about the security of a potential medicinal cannabis factory in his area.

UUP councillor Paul Michael was reacting to the plans to turn a disused industrial unit in a rural area to the south of Templepatrick into a cannabis production facility.

Whilst cannabis is a Class B controlled drug, it is legal to use it for the manufacture of things like cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

An application had been submitted for the plans by a company called Rickamore last November.

The matter came up at a recent meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s planning committee, where councillors deferred a decision to a later date while they seek more information.

Asked if the possibility of criminals breaching the security of such a factory is a worry, given the desire of gangs to get their hands on narcotics, councillor Michael said it is.

"I've had some concerns as an elected rep for the Templepatrick area," he said.

"I'd need some further information and a wee bit more clarity, and I think that's reflective of the concerns of the local residents.

"Something such as this application I think needs to bring the public with them, they need to be informed.

"There may all be very good ideas behind the application [but] I have to say, as a public representative for the area I've not been contacted by anyone hoping to set up such a business, and I'd have thought that'd have maybe been the first port of call."

A council officer has already recommended refusal of the application.

A report to councillors said: “Given the nature of the proposal, the environmental health section was consulted and its response requested the submission of an odour impact assessment and a noise impact assessment.

“Environmental health have concluded that without suitable odour modelling having been undertaken, uncertainty exists as to whether the suggested filtration designs will be effective in preventing adverse odour impacts at nearby sensitive dwellings.

“In the absence of a suitable odour impact assessment and noise impact assessment, it is considered that the proposal has the potential to create significant unacceptable impacts on nearby neighbouring properties in respect of odour and noise.”

Agent Mark Campbell said “for this sort of facility, an industrial site would lead to concerns from a security point of view” but added that his client has been engaging with the Home Office about how risks will be mitigated.

Peter Reynolds, who describes himself as an expert in the science, medicine, law and politics of cannabis told the councillors this type of cannabis cultivation has been taking place in the United Kingdom since 1998 saying there has “never been any complaints about odour”.

“This is not about people smoking cannabis. These are medicines in a form of oil or medical vaporiser like an inhaler. It is the fastest growing business sector in the world. If approved, then Templepatrick will be right at the leading edge of this sector.

“Everybody knows that cannabis has a pungent odour. It is the first issue that is dealt with. Carbon filters have been designed to deal with this. You can stand outside a facility and not smell a single thing. I am absolutely confident that will be the position here. It is not like a farm. It is more like lab conditions.”

He noted it would be the first of its kind on the island of Ireland.

He added there would only be noise from air conditioning units which he believes would not be heard from the road.

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth asked how the cannabis is grown.

Mr Reynolds explained cuttings are taken from “a number of mother plants” and that an extract is then taken from the plants and unused matter is disposed of by composting.

Principal planning officer Barry Diamond said not enough information had been received about noise and odour.

“We must have whatever information we need to make a full and proper assessment at this stage.”