Complete edition of America's first ever daily newspaper - printed by an Ulster Scots man in Philadelphia - goes on display at Discover Ulster-Scots Centre in Belfast

By Philip Bradfield
Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:54 BST
A complete edition of America's first ever daily newspaper - printed by an Ulster Scots man in Philadelphia - has gone on display at the Discover Ulster-Scots Centre in Belfast.

The Pennsylvania Packet was first published on 10 June 1776 by John Dunlap from Strabane - who just three weeks later, printed the Declaration of Independence.

The rare artefact was unveiled by the United States Consul General in Belfast, James Applegate, at a 'Celebration of Liberty' event to celebrate the occasion and mark American Independence Day, in which so many Ulster-Scots played a key role.

Mr Applegate said: "Through his newspaper, the Pennsylvania Packet, John Dunlap played a key role in shaping public opinion and revolutionary ideals and on 4th July 1776 his work ensured that the Declaration of Independence would reach important audiences across the Colonies. In doing so he helped to galvanise support for independence.

From left, United States Consul General in Belfast, James Applegate; Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA; and Ian Crozier, CEO, Ulster-Scots Agency. Picture: Brendan Gallagher.placeholder image
From left, United States Consul General in Belfast, James Applegate; Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA; and Ian Crozier, CEO, Ulster-Scots Agency. Picture: Brendan Gallagher.

"The contribution to America made by your early forefathers and those who followed them is profound. It's an exciting year ahead for us all and I look forward to working with you as we put this region's special contribution to America's journey on a global stage'.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons also spoke at the event.

"This event and the wonderfully conserved Pennsylvania Packet that has gone on display are a reminder of the key role played by the Ulster-Scots in the foundation of the United States and the enduring ties of family and friendship which bind our two countries,” he said.

"I am delighted that it has been saved for posterity by the Ulster-Scots Agency and will now go on permanent display at this fantastic centre in the heart of Belfast which educates people about the richness of our shared heritage".

The Pennsylvania Packet was published by Strabane-born Ulster-Scot John Dunlap. Picture: Brendan Gallagher.placeholder image
The Pennsylvania Packet was published by Strabane-born Ulster-Scot John Dunlap. Picture: Brendan Gallagher.

Other artefacts on display include the 'Farm Book' used by Upperlands-born Charles Thomson, Secretary of the Continental Congress, to record his agricultural transactions, as well as first editions of the Four Gospels and Bible he translated.

Ulster-Scots Agency CEO Ian Crozier added, 'As we look forward to next year and the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence, we are forging links and making plans to celebrate the vital contribution of our community to these momentous events and our collection of unique items linked to Ulster-Scots Founding Fathers will be at the heart of our offering.

