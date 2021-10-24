Concerns expressed over ‘super spreader’ risk at Halloween

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong. Picture: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker.

The Alliance Party’s Kellie Armstrong said she believes the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions has moved too far and too fast, and that more effort should be put into encouraging young people to get a jab.

On October 31, nightclubs are due to reopen in Northern Ireland and social distancing rules that currently limit capacity in bars and restaurants will move from regulation to guidance.

People will also be able to move freely around hospitality premises from that date, including being able to stand at the bar for a drink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been criticism of some of the relaxations agreed by the Executive while pressures on hospitals remain high, with Dr Tom Black, chairman of BMA’s Northern Ireland council, describing them as “madness”.

Alliance Party and SDLP ministers have also said relaxations should only proceed if accompanied by mandatory vaccine passports.

Particular criticism followed the decision that masks will not be mandatory for dancing in nightclubs when they reopen.

During an appearance on the BBC’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme, Ms Armstrong was asked if she believes that the easing of restrictions has moved “too far, too fast”.

She said: “Yes, I do believe that. I believe that we should be incentivising young people to get the vaccine.

“You saw it last summer when the concerts started up again, when Belsonic came forward that company said you could only come into the venue if you had proof of vaccination.

“I think that is the sort of thing that we should be encouraging, especially within nightclubs.”

She added: “We have the potential on Halloween night for a super-spreader event for young people who have not been vaccinated yet to spread the Covid virus to their grandparents, to their parents, to other family members who are shielding at home.