Concerns over Armistice Day pro-Palestine parades

​Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has voiced “grave concerns” over the scheduling of a pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors attend a rally in Belfast. The parade left from University Square making their way to Stranmillis Road and Danesfort Park. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

​The comments come following another weekend of protests across the UK including a rally in London.

In Belfast on Saturday afternoon, pro-Palestinian activists marched from Queen’s University to the US consulate building in the south of the city.

The rally organised near the consulate heard speeches and chants condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza and the United States’ support for the Israeli stance.

A protest in Glasgow saw the BBC headquarters in the Scottish city targeted by demonstrators, with activists holding up mock body bags in outcry at the 3,000 Palestinian children killed in the past three weeks.

Mr Dowden highlighted the sensitive nature of Armistice Day and pointed out that such demonstrations could possibly lead to unrest or be misconstrued as a sign of intimidation, especially towards the Jewish community.

While he reaffirmed the operational independence of the police, he did not mince words about his apprehension surrounding the march.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have already expressed concern about the prospect of further pro-Palestine protests on Saturday.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has promised to take a “robust approach” and to use “all the powers available” to ensure commemorative events are “not undermined”.

However, demonstration organisers in London have pledged to avoid the Whitehall area where the Cenotaph war memorial – the focus of national remembrance events – is located.

Speaking to Sky News’s ‘Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips’ programme, Mr Dowden said: “I think that, at a time that is meant to be a solemn remembrance of the sacrifice of previous generations and upholding our British values, I think the police need to think very carefully about the safety of that demonstration, namely whether it could spill over into violent protest and the signal it sends particularly to the Jewish community.

“Now, I understand that the Met Commissioner continues to keep it under review and I think that is appropriate.”

Asked whether he is sending a signal to the police that the march currently planned for November 11 should be banned, Mr Dowden said: “The police are operationally independent.

“But I do have very grave concerns about that march, both in terms of how it sits with acts of solemn remembrance and the kind of intimidation that is being sent out by the chants and everything else that goes on at those marches.

“I think it is right that it is the law of the land that the police are operationally independent. But I think it is important that they consider those factors, yes.”

Appearing on the BBC’s ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’ programme later on, Mr Dowden also insisted there has been “hateful conduct” at pro-Palestinian marches and those attending need to ask whether they are “lending support” to such behaviour.

He said: “You have had those chants of things like ‘jihad’ – they are an affront not just to the Jewish community, they should be an affront to all of British society.

“And I think all of us should be calling out that kind of thing, and I think people who are on those marches need to ask themselves whether they are lending support to that kind of thing.”

Meanwhile, shadow defence secretary John Healey conveyed optimism that, through effective co-ordination, the police will be able to facilitate the Palestinian protest march at an alternative time and location in London.

On Mr Dowden’s signal that he would prefer it if the pro-Palestinian demonstration on Armistice Day did not go ahead, Mr Healey told Sky News: “This is a difficult balance, isn’t it?

“In a democracy like ours the right to free speech and protest is fundamental, but there has to be a respect for the Remembrance Service, for all cenotaphs and memorials, for the two minutes’ silence on Saturday, not just the Remembrance Parade on Sunday.