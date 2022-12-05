Conor Burns blasts 'most useless Prime Minister in history' over his sacking

The MP for Bournemouth West, and former junior Northern Ireland minister, was sacked from his role as junior trade minister on October 7 after an allegation was made that he touched a man’s leg while enjoying a night out in a bar.

As a result of the allegation, the then PM Liz Truss removed Mr Burns from his junior minister role.

He was also stripped of the party whip and placed in political limbo while the Conservatives launched an inquiry.

However, the party has now said it had looked into this “incident” and “concluded that there was no basis on which to investigate further”.

Mr Burns, who is gay, has been expressing his gratitude to those who have supported him during his efforts to clear his name.

Responding to one Twitter user on Monday – who accused the media of conducting a “trial without jury” – Mr Burns was scathing in his assessment of where the blame lay.

"In fairness in my case it wasn’t the media. I was sacked by the most useless PM in history. The media just reported it,” he said.

Former minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns pictured at the newsletter offices in Belfast.

Mr Burns has also praised the editor of the influential Conservative Home website, Paul Goodman, and former deputy Tory chairman Lord Ashcroft for their “stalwart support”.

Writing for Conservative Home, Mr Goodman said it was “unjust” to sack Mr Burns “because of charges that haven’t been proved, especially if made by a third party”.

Mr Goodman added: “My take was that Burns should have been suspended, not sacked, while the claim was investigated by the party. Now it has been. And he’s been cleared.

“Since this is so, he should get his old job as a Trade Minister, or an equivalent, in Rishi Sunak’s next reshuffle. And questions need to be asked about why Liz Truss made the decision to fire him.”

As he retweeted the Conservative Home article, Mr Burns commented: “Really touched by the kindness and support of so many. Very generous @PaulGoodmanCH @LordAshcroft has been a stalwart support and his amazing wife Susi was a great source of emotional support. In trying times you find who your friends are. And are not.”