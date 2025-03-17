Conor McGregor praises Donald Trump's 'inspiring' work ethic after White House meet with president

Fighter Conor McGregor has praised the work ethic of US president Donald Trump after meeting him in the White House on St Patrick’s Day (17th).

The controversial Irish mixed martial arts fighter praised Mr Trump’s work ethic as “inspiring” as he met him in the Oval Office.

In return, the president hailed McGregor’s own work rate and described him as “fantastic”.

Earlier, McGregor told reporters in the West Wing that he was going to voice concerns about immigration issues in Ireland when he spoke to Mr Trump.

McGregor, who has previously stated an intent to run for the Irish presidency, claimed the Irish government was one of “zero action with zero accountability”.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US administration could not think of a “better guest to have with us on St Patrick’s Day”.

Ireland’s deputy prime minister, Simon Harris, said that McGregor was not in the US to represent the country and did not speak for its people.

During his exchange with reporters on Monday, McGregor criticised the Irish government on immigration issues.

“Never on the main stage have the issues the people of Ireland face been spoke,” he said.

“Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland.

“What is going on in Ireland is a travesty.

“Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability, our money is being spent on overseas issues that is nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country.

“There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop, so issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish-Americans need to hear this because if not there will be no place to come home and visit.”

Tanaiste Mr Harris said: “It’s for President Trump to invite wherever he wants to his home, and he’s perfectly entitled to do whatever he wishes in relation to who he decides to invite to the White House.

“But let me be very clear, Conor McGregor is not here in the United States representing Ireland or the people of Ireland. He’s here in a personal capacity.

“He doesn’t speak for Ireland. He doesn’t speak for the people of Ireland. He has no mandate to do such.

“My views on him are very clear, well established, previously articulated, long standing and on the public record.”

Mr Harris also said he does not see McGregor becoming the next president of Ireland.

McGregor earlier described the US as Ireland’s “big bro” during his back and forth with reporters in the West Wing.

“Ireland and America, we are siblings,” he said. “We consider America our big sibling.

“So it’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, happy, prosperous country for the 40 million Irish-Americans to have a place to visit, to come back to their home so we wish for our relationship with the United States to continue and we wish to be taken care of by the big bro.