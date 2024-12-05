Conor Murphy proposes ban on fossil fuel production - including fracking - citing 2050 net zero target

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced executive support for plans to ban fossil fuels. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

Northern Ireland’s economy minister has proposed a ban on onshore exploration and production of oil and gas, which would outlaw the controversial practice of fracking.

Conor Murphy announced Executive support for the policy, and hopes legislation will be passed by late next year.

However, there was no mention of a ban on peat extraction – with such a move unpopular in rural areas.

Northern Ireland imports almost all of its oil, gas and coal from other countries. In 2022, 1.6 million tonnes of coal and other solid fuels were shipped into Northern Ireland through the four main ports.

Minister Murphy said: “Following today’s meeting of the Executive, I am pleased to announce a ban on all forms of onshore petroleum exploration and production – including fracking. I welcome the Executive’s collective commitment to tackling our ongoing dependence on fossil fuels.

“Reaching our net zero target by 2050 is both a legal requirement and a moral obligation which is why decarbonisation is central to my economic plans. I have listened to what the citizens across the north have had to say on this issue through the public consultation earlier this year and they overwhelmingly supported my proposal to ban onshore petroleum exploration and production.

“This action today takes us a step closer to ending our over reliance on fossil fuels which are at the mercy of unstable global commodity prices. It will help my department focus all its efforts on supporting the development and generation of renewable energy. Today’s announcement also brings us into line with other jurisdictions like the south of Ireland and Wales.

“I will introduce legislation to the Assembly to ban onshore petroleum licensing. This will require amendments to the Petroleum (Production) Act (Northern Ireland) 1964 and other regulations.”

The Minister concluded: “The time involved in drafting and consulting on the legislation as well as allowing for committee scrutiny means that the legislation will be introduced in late 2025. In the meantime, my department will not accept or process onshore petroleum licensing applications.”