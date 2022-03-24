Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries named the 79-year-old – who has held senior positions at the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 – as the Government’s preferred candidate for the role.

The process to find a suitable candidate to chair the watchdog, which oversees broadcasting and telecommunications in the UK, has faced a series of delays since it began two years ago.

Lord Grade will now appear before MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee during a pre-appointment hearing.

Lord Michael Grade, who has emerged as the next chair of Ofcom. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

He said: “Ofcom is respected across the globe as a first rate communications regulator so I am privileged to be asked to become its chair. The role of Ofcom in British life has never been more important with new responsibilities on the horizon regulating online safety, on top of the ever changing broadcasting landscape.” He looks forward his appearance in front of MPs to outline what he can bring to this role, he added.

