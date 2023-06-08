East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson and Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley are vying to succeed Paula Bradley in the position.

DUP MPs and MLAs will cast their votes on Friday morning, with the result set to be announced later that day.

Mr Robinson would be viewed as a close ally of current leader Sir Jeffrey while Mr Buckley was chief of staff for Sir Jeffrey's predecessor Edwin Poots, who lasted only three weeks in post before being ousted in an internal revolt.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with party colleagues Jonathan Buckley and Gavin Robinson as the party gets set to vote a deputy leader

On Thursday, Sir Jeffrey was asked if the contest between the two politicians was evidence that the party remained divided, two years on from the leadership turmoil of 2021.

He said: "I think it's a healthy thing in a democratic political party that people have choice and it's a healthy sign that the DUP has young people like Gavin and Jonathan coming forward and wanting to take up senior positions within the party.

"Gavin is a seasoned and experienced parliamentarian. Jonathan has been in the Assembly for some time. They both bring strong attributes in making their case and I wish them both well.

"It's not for me to decide, it's for the electoral college to decide who should be the deputy leader.

"So, I don't detect any sense that this is about splits or divisions. And it is not unusual in a political party to have competition for posts such as this and it demonstrates that the DUP is in healthy shape."

Sir Jeffrey added: "There certainly isn't a split. The DUP has shown both in the Assembly and the council elections that our unity is our strength.

"I've worked hard as party leader over the last two years to build that unity and it's there.

"Tonight (Thursday) I'll be in South Belfast, an association that is attracting new members, I'll be sitting alongside our MLA Edwin (Poots) in South Belfast, we'll be looking back at the coronation, we'll be celebrating Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom and our success in the council elections, but we'll be looking to the future, we'll be looking to the future in terms of unionism and the leadership that is required.